Minecraft lets players create and explore infinite worlds. But, the game's default graphics are not very realistic, prompting players to use shaders to enhance the game's visual appeal. These are mods that add extra effects such as shadows, reflections, lighting, water, clouds, and more to the game. This article includes a step-by-step guide to install one such shaders mod for Minecraft 1.20 - Iris Shaders.

Guide to installing Iris Shaders for Minecraft 1.20

OptiFine is one of the most popular shaders mod for Minecraft. It helps in improving the game’s performance and compatibility with other mods. But, it has some drawbacks, such as slower updates for new versions of the game, having a closed source code, and not working well with some mods.

That’s where Iris Shaders comes in. It is a new shaders mod for Minecraft that aims to provide full OptiFine shader compatibility while offering superior performance and features.

Iris Shaders is open source, meaning anyone can contribute to its development and improvement. Iris Shaders also works seamlessly with Sodium, a mod that optimizes the game’s rendering engine and boosts the FPS significantly. Here are the steps to install it:

1) Download and install Fabric Loader

Fabric Loader is a mod loader that allows you to run mods on Minecraft. Make sure you select the right version. Run the installer and select Install.

2) Download and install Sodium

Sodium is a mod that improves the game’s rendering engine and increases the FPS drastically. Drag and drop the .jar file into the mods folder in your Minecraft directory to install it.

3) Download and install Iris Shaders

To install Iris Shaders, drag and drop the .jar file into the mods folder in your game directory.

4) Download a shader pack

A shader pack is a mod that changes the game's appearance when enabled. There are many available for the game. They range from high resource intensive to low end easy to run; each with different styles and effects. Players can browse and download shader packs from CurseForge or other websites.

Some popular shader packs are BSL Shaders, Complementary Shaders, Sildur’s Vibrant Shaders, SEUS Renewed, etc.

To install a shader pack, simply drag and drop the .zip file into the “shaderpacks” folder in your game directory. If you don’t have such a folder, create one.

Some shader packs may not work properly with Iris Shaders, as it is still a work-in-progress mod. Some may cause visual glitches, crashes, or performance issues. Users should check the compatibility list on the Iris Shaders website before downloading a shader pack.

5) Launch Minecraft and select Iris & Sodium

The game preview in Iris (Image via irisshaders.dev)

Now that you have installed everything, you can launch the game and enjoy shaders. To do so, open the game launcher and select “Iris & Sodium” from the list of installations.

Once you are in the game, go to Options > Video Settings > Shaders. There you will see a list of shader packs that you have installed. Click on one to activate it. You can also adjust settings such as brightness, shadow quality, water quality, etc.

Verdict - Iris vs Optfine

Iris Shaders is not better or worse than OptiFine, but different. The latter has some features that the former doesn't, such as dynamic lights, custom skies, and zoom.

OptiFine also supports more shader packs than Iris Shaders. However, the latter has certain advantages, such as being open source, faster to update, and more compatible with other mods. Users should choose the one that suits their preferences and system.

