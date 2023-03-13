How to spawn iron golem in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is immensely diverse, often leaving new players awe-inspired. In the game, many entities spawn in various parts of the world and under specific conditions.

Mobs are an essential part of the game as they can provide valuable items to the player in more ways than one. Most mobs will drop items when killed by the player.

Iron golem is a large and strong mob in Minecraft

Iron golem is a neutral Minecraft mob that will only attack the player if they do so first. It is the protector of the village and fights against the hostile mobs that attack usually during the night.

The Iron Golem is a large and strong mob, and if the player manages to kill it, they are rewarded with three to five iron ingots and upto two poppies. Most players would agree that doing so is not worth it, as the mob has fifty hearts and can deal up to 16.125 hearts of damage per hit when the world difficulty is set to Hard.

Natural spawning of an iron golem

Iron golems spawn naturally in villages that have villagers and sufficient beds; however, villagers in Java Edition are capable of spawning golems on their own when either panicking or gossiping.

This can only happen if the villager has slept in the last twenty minutes, has not detected a golem, has not been near a summoning, and there are enough participants. Aside from villages, iron golems can also be found in cages that generate next to pillager outposts.

How to create an iron golem

Luckily, Minecraft players do not have to go through the hassle of meeting the requirements to spawn an iron golem naturally, as there is a way to create one using a few items and blocks.

To create an iron golem of their own, players will need the following:

Block of iron crafting recipe in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

4x Blocks of iron: Can be obtained by placing nine iron ingots in each slot of the crafting table.

Carved pumpkin: Can be obtained by using shears on a pumpkin. Carved pumpkins are also generated in the rail rooms of woodland mansions and pillager outposts.

Configuration for creating an iron golem (Image via Mojang)

Once these items are acquired, the player needs to place the iron blocks in a T shape, as shown, and then place the carved pumpkin on top of the middle iron block. Additionally, there needs to be a one-block space around the bottom of the iron blocks for the golem to spawn.

It is important to place the carved pumpkin after the iron blocks, or the golem will not spawn. Once spawned, it will not attack the player even if the player tries to provoke it.

Healing the golem

A damaged iron golem in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After being created, the golem will battle against hostile mobs and gradually take damage. The damage inflicted upon the iron golem is noticeable as cracks will appear on its body, and players can use iron ingots to restore its health.

Poll : 0 votes