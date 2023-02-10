How to make snow golem in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is a game where players can encounter many different mobs during their travels out in the blocky world. While there are some that spawn naturally, fans can also create certain creatures, such as golems, with the right blocks.

While these snowy companions are not the most powerful entities in the game, they are more than capable of providing players with a line of defense and help them to generate even more snow - provided they are in a cold enough biome.

But how exactly do you make these chilly creatures? Read on to find out.

A guide to make snow golems easily in Minecraft (2023)

With so many different creations that players can make, it can get a little overwhelming running around the near-infinite world of Minecraft. Those adventuring solo may want to have a little companionship, or just make their base feel more secure.

Of course, players can grab a wolf to tame, or even build a burly iron golem, but there is another choice with the snow golem. These cute creatures will slide around creating patches of snow wherever they go, and will attack enemies at range by throwing snowballs.

Creating one is quite easy, and Minecraft players can get started by following the steps below.

Step 1: Get snow blocks

The first step in creating a snow golem is to gather snow blocks. Doing so is easy, however, it is a matter of finding a biome that meets the conditions to produce said material. To find snow blocks, you will want to venture into the ice spikes, grove, snowy slopes, frozen peaks, and jagged peaks.

In these biomes, you will find the chilly precipitation causing snow to form on the ground. You can break the snow to obtain snowballs. It will take four of them to create a block, of which you will need two to create a snow golem in Minecraft.

Step 2: Get a carved pumpkin

The next step is to find a pumpkin, and turn it into a carved pumpkin using shears. On Bedrock Edition, you can use a normal variant, however, on Java Edition, you must use a carved one or a Jack O' Lantern.

To find a pumpkin, head to a grassy biome to search for them. They can be easily located with their orange color and mined using any tool to pick them up. Once a pumpkin is obtained, it's time to build the snow golem.

Step 3: Build the snow golem

To build a snow golem in Minecraft, you should take the two snow blocks and place them down on the ground, one on top of the other. Then, take the carved pumpkin and place it directly on top of the two snow blocks.

If done correctly, you will now have a living snow golem that will start moving around and generating snow wherever it goes. It will also protect you by throwing snowballs at your foes.

The attack will not deal damage, except to wolves and blazes. However, they will knock back and provoke foes, allowing you to buy yourself some time to engage the enemies.

The snow golem can be killed by rain, warmer temperatures, fire, and general damage from being attacked. If it is killed, it can drop up to 15 snowballs. You can also use shears on the snow golem to remove the pumpkin and keep the cute face.

Snow golems are a great addition to any snow base

While snow golems may not be the fiercest mobs in the game, they can be a great addition to any snow base - or even a way for players to easily farm snow to make themed builds in Minecraft.

