Minecraft's collection of mobs has grown over the years. This includes baby mobs. By way of breeding, players can allow parent mobs to create offspring, which take a little while to grow up before they reach adulthood. This process can often be sped up through the use of items, although some gamers prefer to keep baby mobs small for as long as possible.

Whichever way, Minecraft's baby mobs aren't restricted to animals, as some mobs, like villagers and zombies, can occasionally have little ones running around as well.

For newer or returning Minecraft players, this article looks at all the available baby mobs currently in the game as of version 1.20.2.

All baby Minecraft mobs as of the 1.20.2 update

Different baby mobs as they're seen in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Across Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, there are 37 baby mobs in the game when biome-based variants are included. Although some spawn naturally and others are the byproduct of breeding two mobs, these baby mobs are in the same category regardless. There are also two babies that have been coded into the game but remain unused.

However, it should be noted that the game's baby mobs are also categorized between animals, monsters, and villagers. Certain mobs are only found in Java or Bedrock Edition, respectively. Others have different appearances between these two versions. Players can find the full list of baby mobs below:

All baby animal mobs

Cow calves

Chicks

Piglets

Kids (baby goats)

Lambs

Mooshroom calves

Rabbit kits

Wolf pups

Ocelot kittens

Domestic kittens

Horse foals

Donkey foals

Mule foals

Crias (baby llamas)

Trader crias

Fox kits

Juvenile axolotls

Baby bees

Panda cubs

Turtle hatchlings

Baby hoglins

Baby striders

Polar bear cubs

Tadpoles

Dolphin calves (Bedrock Edition)

Baby glow squids (Bedrock Edition)

Baby squids (Bedrock Edition)

Camel calves

Snifflets (baby sniffers)

All baby monster mobs

Baby zombies

Baby drowned

Baby husks

Baby zombified piglins

Baby piglins

Baby zombie villagers

Baby hoglins

Baby zoglins

Skeleton horse foals (currently unused)

Zombie horse foals (currently unused)

All baby villager mobs

Baby villager (Java Edition) - Takes on the appearance of an ordinary villager but is shorter.

Baby villager (Bedrock Edition) - Looks like a standard villager but is shorter with a smaller torso and a large head.

While these are baby mobs available as of version 1.20.2 for Java Edition, there could be more additions in the future. While the likes of snifflets and baby camels arrived in the Trails & Tales update, there are likely many more baby mobs planned in future content releases and game versions.

Fortunately, players may get a little insight into what's next for the game's mobs when Minecraft Live 2023 begins. The yearly Mob Vote winner may be able to create offspring, and there could be even more mobs unveiled depending on what Mojang Studios releases in the 1.21 update.