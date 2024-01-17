Minecraft player creates impressive working spaceship using redstone

Minecraft's community of redstone engineers is always coming up with incredible builds, many of which are fully automated. This was the case in a recent Reddit post by the user "Randoms---lover" who shared their operational spaceship build using a collection of redstone blocks. They utilized the traditional piston design of flying machines but gave the device a spacefaring aesthetic.

Like many flying machine redstone builds in Minecraft, this spacecraft utilizes a series of observers, slime blocks, pistons, and a redstone current to move the ship's blocks in a given direction. Although the overall design is a twist on an existing one, players were impressed with the presentation and dedication to assembling the machine into a working flying machine.

Minecraft fans react to the spaceship redstone build

Right from the beginning, after the post began making rounds on r/Minecraft, players began to reference popular science fiction series such as Star Trek and The Expanse, while others remarked that the build would go great with their other space creations. One can certainly see this space vessel flying about in the End, a dimension well-known for being quite similar to the void of space.

Other players made suggestions to improve the build, including creating a lifting mechanism with pistons to create the appearance of the spaceship flying upward and not just straight ahead. One fan even suggested that the ship should have a TNT duper/cannon or a firework rocket dispenser to give it some weapons capabilities as it makes its way through the air or the vacuum of space.

Creating basic redstone contraptions in Minecraft is certainly one thing, but building an entire flying machine is another. A considerable amount of redstone mechanics is required, along with plenty of trial-and-error testing. Space and technical mods exist to provide spacecraft that are a bit more accessible to everyday players, but building a vessel like this in vanilla deserves plenty of credit.

Throw in the fact that the build was created in Minecraft's mobile version (usually still referred to as Pocket Edition), which isn't known for having the easiest controls, it's pretty impressive how a flying machine like this can come together and work as a cohesive automated build. It's not a beginner-friendly process, but a rewarding one once completed.

In many ways, redstone machinery may very well be considered Minecraft's final frontier, breaking boundaries and leading to builds that some players may have never been able to imagine. From long-range cannons to entire computers or video games built within the engine, redstone engineers continue to outdo themselves even a decade after the game's release.

Hopefully, the community's redstone builders continue to innovate and develop new and more productive designs. Given the steady influx of posts such as this flying machine/spaceship build, it appears that redstone engineers still have plenty of technological achievements to show their counterparts, and hopefully, that doesn't change anytime soon.