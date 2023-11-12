How to make a flying machine in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Creating a flying machine in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is a fascinating and rewarding endeavor, blending the thrill of exploration with the satisfaction of engineering. While many players take to the End City to get themselves an Elytra, flying machines bring their own kind of fun. Further, this doesn't require them to undergo the entire process of going to the End and defeating the Ender Dragon, which can be quite challenging and tedious.

This guide will walk players through the intricacies of Minecraft's unique Redstone mechanics, a system that mimics real-world electrical principles. The next sections will demonstrate how to harness these principles to build a fully functional flying machine.

Minecraft guide: Steps to create a flying machine with Redstone in Bedrock Edition

Redstone serves as the backbone of automation and mechanical systems in Minecraft. It behaves much like electricity, allowing players to create intricate mechanisms. The system includes various components, each with unique properties and functions:

Redstone Dust: This is the primary conduit for transmitting Redstone signals. It functions similarly to electrical wiring, connecting different components and transmitting power.

Pistons and Sticky Pistons: Pistons are blocks capable of pushing other blocks, players, or entities. Sticky Pistons have the added ability to pull blocks back. They are pivotal in creating the moving parts of a flying machine.

Observer Blocks: These blocks detect changes in their immediate environment and emit a Redstone signal in response. They are crucial in automating the flying machine's movement.

Power Sources: Various blocks act as power sources in Redstone mechanics, such as Redstone Blocks, Levers, Buttons, and more. They initiate the Redstone signal that powers the circuit.

Gathering materials

Before embarking on your construction, it's essential to gather the necessary materials. You'll need:

Pistons and Sticky Pistons: Craft these using Redstone Dust, wood, iron, and cobblestone. Sticky Pistons also require a Slimeball.

Observer Blocks: Craft these using Redstone Dust, cobblestone, and Nether Quartz.

Redstone Dust: Mine Redstone Ore with an Iron Pickaxe or better.

Slime Blocks and Honey Blocks: Slime Blocks can be crafted using Slimeballs, which are dropped by Slimes. Honey Blocks are crafted from Honey Bottles, collected from Beehives.

Constructing the flying machine

Step 1: Building the foundation

Start by building a high tower with your chosen building blocks. The height will determine the maximum altitude your flying machine can reach. It's vital to build high enough to avoid early collisions with terrain or structures.

Step 2: Initial setup

Place your first Slime Block atop your tower. Adjacent to it, place another Slime Block in the direction you want your contraption to fly. This arrangement is crucial as it dictates the direction your flying machine will move in.

Step 3: Piston and Observer placement

Next to the Slime Blocks, place an Observer Block and a Regular Piston. The Observer should face the direction of your flying machine, with its detection face pointing towards the second Slime Block. This setup is essential for the propulsion mechanism.

Step 4: Extending the structure

Attach two more Slime Blocks to the Regular Piston, followed by another Slime Block to the side. Place a Sticky Piston on this last Slime Block, facing back towards the original pair of Slime Blocks. This configuration forms the core of your flying machine.

Step 5: Completing the assembly

Add two more Slime Blocks on top of the furthest extended Slime Blocks from the Regular Piston. On top of the Sticky Piston, place an Observer Block facing downwards. This placement is critical for the activation of your machine.

Step 6: Preparing for launch

Extend a platform of five building blocks from the furthest Slime Block. This platform will be your standing area during flight. Remove any excess blocks from your initial tower that are still connected to the flying machine.

Step 7: Activation

To activate your flying machine, place a block on top of the downward-facing Observer Block. This will cause a slight initial movement. Breaking this block will engage the machine, propelling it in the designated direction.

Step 8: Stopping the machine

To halt your flying machine, simply place a block back on top of the Observer. This will stop the movement, allowing you to dismount safely.

Fine-tuning and experimentation

Building a flying machine in Minecraft is not just a linear process; it's an opportunity for creativity and experimentation. Once you've mastered the basics, you can experiment with different configurations, adding more Pistons for speed or changing the arrangement for different flight patterns.

The beauty of Minecraft's Redstone mechanics lies in its versatility, and the ability for players to inject their own creative flair into their designs.

Embracing the skies in Minecraft

Creating a flying machine in Minecraft Bedrock Edition is an excellent way to explore the game's physics and mechanics. It requires a blend of careful planning, resource gathering, and understanding of Redstone.

Whether you're a seasoned Minecraft veteran or a curious newcomer, the process of building and flying your own machine is sure to provide a unique and rewarding experience.

Remember, the sky's the limit in what you can create, so let your imagination soar as high as your new flying machine!