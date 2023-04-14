How to find redstone in Minecraft 1.19 update (2023)

For avid Minecraft players, redstone is often considered the lifeblood of the game. It serves as a core material that enables the creation of automated machinery and ingenious inventions, and it has various other crafting uses as well.

Given its versatility, players are always on the lookout for redstone wherever they can find it. There are several methods to obtain redstone, including looting chests in generated structures or obtaining it as drops from mobs. However, mining it directly beneath the surface of the Overworld remains one of the fastest and most profitable ways to collect redstone.

The final decision is up to the Minecraft player in question, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at the options on the table.

Each method of obtaining Redstone in Minecraft 1.19

As of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update", redstone dust is obtained through three primary methods: mining, collecting it from generated structures, or picking it up from witches after killing them.

Mining tends to be the most reliable and yields the highest amount of dust, especially when players use enchantments like Fortune to improve their mining drops. However, if players need more redstone dust than what they can get by mining, then they shouldn't be shy about using some of the other methods available.

Ways to get Redstone Dust in Minecraft 1.19

Grab a pickaxe of iron or stronger quality and head underground. Head downward as low as you can, heading toward the height level Y=-63, as redstone ore increases in concentration as the elevation descends. Use enchantments like efficiency to mine through the excess blocks if possible. Eventually, you should be able to spot redstone ore based on the light and particles it gives off as well as its red crystalline coloration. Break these blocks to collect the redstone dust, and use the Fortune enchantment to vastly improve the yields you receive from each redstone ore block broken. Check the loot chests within dungeons, abandoned mineshafts, strongholds, villages, and woodland mansions. These structures will only have a handful of redstone dust available as loot, but it could make the difference between completing a redstone build or crafting/brewing a recipe. The loot chests in mineshafts, strongholds, and villages possess the highest potential yields of dust, as they are capable of offering a maximum of nine redstone dust in each loot chests. If all else fails, start looking for witches. They can be found when lightning strikes ordinary villagers, but the best bet is to head into swamps and search for witch huts. Inside, you can kill witches and collect a little redstone dust when it is dropped. However, it's also possible to create a witch farm to automate the killing of witches when they spawn in order to deposit their redstone dust drops.

If Minecraft fans can't quite decide which methods to use to acquire redstone, they can also combine multiple options. If nothing else, this should surely improve the redstone that they obtain on average. They can also consider creating automated redstone farms.

