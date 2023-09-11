Minecraft is a game heavily centered on creativity and innovation, and this results in an infinite combination of potential builds. Regardless of whether you are enjoying the game on Java or Bedrock Edition, there is certainly no shortage of incredible builds to create. Be that as it may, sometimes players need a little inspiration or ideas for what they should construct.

Thankfully, Minecraft's community is one of the best when it comes to sharing build projects. You can use these shared examples to recreate a structure block-by-block or put a unique spin on it.

If you are doing some building on Bedrock Edition, there are plenty of options to draw ideas from.

Fantastic builds to utilize in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

1) Desert pyramid base

This pyramid design outshines those seen in vanilla Minecraft by quite a bit (Image via Great-Meringue-3821/Reddit)

Desert biomes may not be beloved by most Minecraft players, but they still have plenty of potential when it comes to builds. This massive desert pyramid is a fantastic example, heavily outsizing vanilla pyramids. The exterior is constructed of sandstone, and its interior is lined with glowstone blocks to keep it well-lit.

The massive size and scope of this build also permit you to create builds inside of it. For example, this base's original design features multiple buildings in its interior and a water elevator to ascend to the top of the pyramid.

2) Garden castle

Castles seldom have this much greenery, but this Minecraft build still looks fantastic (Image via r/MinecraftBuilds)

Minecraft players have been building castles since the game's earliest days, but they're always coming up with new and innovative designs. This creation was shared by a user (who deleted their Reddit profile) on the Builds subreddit and features a variety of plant life that makes the castle quite a sight to behold.

Complete with a massive amount of trees, vines, and even new version 1.20 inclusions like pink petals, this overgrown castle still looks like a great place to stay.

3) Movie theater

Any Minecraft town or city can benefit from the presence of a movie theater (Image via Rockitseven/Reddit)

Although this particular build may not fit every type of theme, it should be perfect for a larger town or city in Minecraft. This movie theater project is well-constructed, primarily using terracotta and standard clay bricks. Leaf block hedges line the exterior for a little greenery, and redstone lamps ensure that visitors come by during the day or night.

Although this build does use some custom resources for its movie posters and overhead signs, you can always improvise to create your own spin on these important portions of the build.

4) Overgrown towers

These towers have seen better days, but they make for a fantastic rustic Minecraft build (Image via Curious_camel1/Reddit)

Not every Minecraft build needs to be in perfect condition, and this creation by Curious_camel1 is a great reason why. With the right surroundings, builds with a rustic or dilapidated theme can flourish. The resource cost is minimal since it requires little more than some wood and stone blocks and plenty of vines.

This set of ruined towers, one of which is leaning on its counterpart, gives off a post-apocalyptic feel. It might make for a great addition to a set of ruins or a PvP or hardcore survival server.

5) Cherry survival base

This base makes excellent use of Minecraft's latest wood type (Image via MarineMelonArt/Reddit)

Cherry grove biomes arrived in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, and the cherry trees found within them have found plenty of use ever since. This build by MarineMelonArt utilizes cherry wood logs, planks, and leaf blocks to create a pink-hued base. It should fit perfectly within a cherry grove biome but can be placed anywhere.

This design's location also benefits from being near the water, as you can take a boat to and from the base if you need to.

6) Sword nether portal

This nether portal design goes above and beyond in Minecraft (Image via OffroadHer/Reddit)

Nether portals can come in many shapes and sizes, and players have come up with some incredible designs, including this project from OffroadHer on Reddit. Using blackstone blocks, you can create a fantastic portal frame with a sinister-looking sword plunging into the base.

To create a nice color shade contrast with the blackstone blocks, acacia wood is placed for the sword's blade. This keeps the color scheme intact and introduces some block diversity.

7) UFO mega-build

This Minecraft build would certainly fit nicely in a space-themed world or server (Image via BrianBlackGames/Reddit)

If you enjoy themes that look beyond Earth or are using space-related mods or modpacks, then this build may be perfect for you. Granted, it won't be easy to build if you are in Survival Mode, but you can hardly argue with the final product.

With the use of plenty of tinted glass blocks and a well-placed beacon, you can create an extraterrestrial vessel that is sure to be eye-popping either solo or in multiplayer. This build could even fit nicely in many other build sites, depending on your taste.

8) Waterfront villa

This Minecraft house build is one that exhibits extraordinary attention to detail (Image via Lindolas_MC/Reddit)

Sometimes, you just need a nice house build resting by the water to relax, craft, and store your items. When it comes to utility and visual appeal, this seaside villa is hard to beat. Constructed primarily of sandstone and wood blocks, this build has a remarkable amount of detailing even though it uses simple block combinations.

Although this build is certainly not using the base textures, it does present an opportunity. If you aim to remake this wonderful home, you may want to try out a few resource/texture packs and shaders of your own.

9) Alien cube

This creation by TomOnMars

If you are searching for a project to test your building skills, this creation by TomOnMars may just be the perfect choice. This build utilizes plenty of empty space to pair with well-defined architecture using many different block types and some asymmetric geometry at the structure's core.

Recreating this build won't be easy, but you can always utilize your own personal styles to make it your own. Regardless, this ominous build certainly gives off an eerie alien vibe to it that can't be overstated.

10) Cyberpunk tower

This build would be perfect for a futuristic city, but that's only the beginning (Image via Phosarii/Reddit)

The sheer amount of blocks used in this build is already very impressive, but taking a step back to look at this massive cyberpunk tower is awe-inspiring. Combining complex multi-tiered architecture and illuminating light source blocks at its base, this futuristic tower should cut a looming figure and also keep hostile mobs at bay.

There's no doubt that this build will take time, effort, precision, and a ton of tricky-to-source blocks, but a tower like this would be a perfect base for those interested in a futuristic theme.