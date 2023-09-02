While some players like the survival aspect of Minecraft, others like to show off their creative side. What better way than building an entire city? Players can put their architectural genius into laying down the foundations of their dream city. Even though the process is long and time-consuming, a well-built city will give players a very satisfying experience.

A city can include a plethora of structures, which is at the discretion of the players. Players can also add some texture packs to enhance the structures built by them. This article will enlist 10 such structures that a player can build in their Minecraft city.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

10 top builds players should construct in their Minecraft city

10) Malls

Every city has a structure dedicated to shops and other recreational purposes. Hence, having one in your Minecraft city will only make it feel more realistic. All you require are basic materials such as concrete, trapdoors, glass panes, bookshelves, leaves, doors, water buckets, etc.

To make this mall functional, players can set up shops inside and trade with villagers. The mall can be constructed out of white and black concrete for the exteriors, with dark wood doors and glass panes.

9) Industrial area

The industrial area can serve multiple purposes. Not only can players incorporate it in their Minecraft city as a part of its concrete jungle, but also use this area to farm resources that they will require to take on such a massive project.

One can use various blocks to build this area, such as cobblestone or bricks, to give it a factory-like look. Pragmatically, this building should be on the outskirts of the city.

8) Library

Amidst the city life and mayhem, a library not only serves as a center to gain knowledge but also a silent retreat. Players can portray their building skills when creating a library. They can fill the inside of the library with bookshelves.

The new Minecraft update introduced the chiseled bookshelves that players can utilize. Players can use lanterns to light up the interior, giving it a more homely feel to it.

7) Shrines

Every city has some or the other form of a sacred structure. These structures are generally elaborate and detailed. The build may require up to 66 different items in a substantial quantity as well. However, building a shrine in your Minecraft city will give it a welcoming aura.

It involves a 25x25 block radius of the main temple, which is the heart of the shrine. One can also build extra features such as walls, a garden, a pond, and a tori gate to complement the look. This will add to the greenery that might be lacking in a city.

6) Playground

Playgrounds and amusement parks add vibrancy to a Minecraft city. With simple and creative redstone contraptions, you can build slides, swings, trampolines, and much more. Also, an impressive build here includes the swing, where you can use a strider as the swing seat, which keeps oscillating when placed in an activated minecart power rail system. Leads can be added to give the swing effect.

Players can add villagers to the mix to make the playground look lively and fill it with flowers, benches, and pathways to add to the decor. They could utilize the new cherry trees to have the particle effects around their pathways.

5) Railways

The railway is a major connecting medium within a city. Having a railway station in your Minecraft city is quintessential. One can lay tracks all around the city, connecting them together.

Once the rail tracks have been built, the next thing to work on will be the platform. This platform can be 30-50 blocks in length and 10-12 blocks wide. Platforms should be made on either side of the track and can be connected via a subway. Players can decorate the subway by adding a few stalls and restaurants in them.

4) Airport

All major cities around the globe have an airport. Players can build a runway to go with the airport, along with a few airplanes parked in the taxiway. Small details such as the security check area, cargo belts, buses, and parking lots will boost the overall look of the area.

To add life to this place, players can have villagers roaming inside the airport. Basic materials used for the exterior include white concrete, glass blocks, and blackstone walls.

Players can create a lounge area inside the airport. The benches can be made from andesite stairs and blackstone slabs. One can use end rods as a light source, giving the airport a modern appearance.

3) Fire station

Fire is a destructive force both in real life and in Minecraft. Hence, having a fire station in the city is a wise idea. Players can build the fire station along with the fire engines parked outside. This building would look great when built with bricks.

Players can also put a bell outside the fire station to give it an authentic feel to it. The fire station should be built somewhere in the middle of the city in close proximity to other buildings.

2) Roads and Streets

Roads and streets are what glue the city together. It is improbable to have a city without them. The roads can be built using grey concrete or any other grey or black colored blocks. To make the roads more realistic, players can also add traffic lights, vehicles, street lamps, crossovers, and many other items.

One must keep in mind that there should be at least one road connecting all the structures in the city. To make things even more interesting, they can add daylight sensors to the lamps to glow in the night.

1) Buildings and Skyscrapers

When it comes to Minecraft, the sky's the limit. No city is complete without its soaring skyscrapers. These are the main attractions of any city. Players can build these buildings any way they desire, be it by making one completely out of glass or adding some old Gothic architecture in the mix.

One can also show some buildings under construction. These buildings can be concentrated at the center of the city, with some of them scarcely distributed towards the outskirts, too.

Players can build their Minecraft city however they wish to do so. However, before beginning to develop, it is advisable to have a rough layout in mind. These builds can either be for aesthetic purposes or have some use to it. That said, this project is colossal in nature and will probably take significant time to complete.