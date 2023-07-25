Top 10 villager trades in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft's charm lies in its open-world nature and the diverse environments it offers. While exploring the Overworld in Minecraft, players frequently encounter villages inhabited by villagers and traders. Trading in Minecraft is an extremely beneficial feature as it allows players to obtain valuable items in exchange for those that are relatively easy to farm.

This creates a strong economy in that virtual world. In this article, we highlight the ten most excellent trade offers that players must not overlook.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking is based on the writer's opinions.

Best villager trades in Minecraft 1.20

One of Minecraft's finest features is the ability to transform villagers into lucrative traders. Zombifying and curing them to reduce trade costs is essential for players seeking long-term benefits from trading.

However, not all offers made by traders are worth investing in. To simplify matters, here are some of the best trade opportunities in the game:

10) Emeralds for Iron ingots

An iron farm (Image via Mojang)

A significant number of players who have constructed iron farms in their world often end up with an excess of iron ingots. Fortunately, armorers offer a fantastic trade opportunity exclusively for players with well-established iron farms.

Trading the surplus iron ingots for emeralds is a wise decision, as the latter are more versatile and valuable in various aspects of the game. This trade allows players to convert their excess iron into a more useful and sought-after resource, making it a favorable option for efficient resource management.

9) Name tag for emeralds

A name tag (Image via Mojang)

Name tags are valuable in Minecraft as they cannot be crafted, and players often find themselves short on them. These tags serve various purposes, such as naming pets or labeling hostile mobs in farms to prevent them from despawning.

To acquire name tags, players can trade with master-level librarians, who offer a bunch in exchange for emeralds. This facilitates players to obtain a sufficient supply of name tags for their various in-game needs.

8) Explorer maps for emeralds and compass

An ocean monument (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monuments and woodland mansions are exceptionally rare structures in Minecraft. Without an explorer map, players can spend hours trying to locate them, which can be quite frustrating.

Fortunately, obtaining an explorer map is not difficult, as apprentice and journeyman-level cartographers are willing to trade them in exchange for emeralds and a compass.

7) Emeralds for paper

Building a sugar cane farm is one of the simplest and most straightforward methods in Minecraft. By utilizing this, players can obtain a significant amount of paper, which they can then trade with librarian villagers to acquire more emeralds.

This trade offers an efficient way to convert excess paper into valuable emeralds, making it a beneficial strategy for resourceful players.

6) Ender pearl for emeralds

Ender pearls are valuable resources in Minecraft as they are not craftable and require players to defeat numerous endermen to obtain a sufficient amount. These pearls are crucial for activating the end portal, which is the gateway to the End dimension.

Players can save time and effort by trading with expert-level clerics who offer ender pearls in exchange for emeralds. This trade presents a favorable way to acquire ender pearls without the need for extensive enderman hunting.

5) Enchanted diamond tools for emeralds

Master-level toolsmiths in Minecraft provide enchanted diamond tools in exchange for emeralds. It offers a convenient way to acquire powerful and durable tools for players who frequently run out and haven't obtained the Mending enchantment yet.

4) Enchanted diamond armor for emeralds

Full enchanted diamond armor equipped (Image via Mojang)

Having good armor is essential for dealing with pesky mobs in the game, just like having enough food on hand. If a player is low on diamonds but has a decent amount of emeralds, they can opt to trade with master-level armorers instead of crafting diamond armor.

Chestplates, in particular, are among the most expensive armor pieces to craft, as they require eight diamonds. Trading with armorers is a highly efficient method to acquire such crucial equipment, especially since the traded armor comes with enchantments, making it even more precious.

3) Emeralds for rotten flesh

Clerics offer emeralds in exchange for rotten flesh, making it a trade that can be easily exploited by most players, as they often obtain a significant amount of rotten flesh while dealing with zombies.

2) Emeralds for wheat

Farmers are among the most common traders in Minecraft, and novice farmers will trade wheat for emeralds. This trade is an excellent way to accumulate a lot of emeralds, as wheat seeds are easy to obtain and grow.

1) Enchanted books for emeralds and books

A librarian (Image via Mojang)

The librarian stands out as one of the finest traders due to its ability to offer enchanted books right from the novice level. To obtain these enchanted books, players will require emeralds and a book.

If the librarian's available enchantments are unsatisfactory, Minecraft players can reset the trades by breaking and re-placing its lectern.