How to make iron farm in Minecraft 1.20

With the recent release of the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tails update, the majority of the 1.19 players are shifting to the newer version to explore the new cherry groves and other features. Starting a new Minecraft world requires players to obtain basic items such as iron and wood as quickly as possible. Iron allows players to craft cheap yet durable armor items and weapons, as it is relatively easy to obtain.

However, repeatedly farming the same resource makes the task tedious and uninteresting. This is where automatic farms featuring iron golems come into play.

A step-by-step guide to building an Iron farm in Minecraft 1.20

Iron is one of the cheapest materials that can be used as crafting ingredients for armor items in Minecraft. As it is much better than leather and arguably easier to obtain, Minecraft players often skip leather armor and directly get their hands on iron-based armor.

Players can create an automatic iron farm to avoid mining a bunch of iron ores and smelling them to get iron ingots.

The most efficient Minecraft 1.20 farm designs for iron farming use the game's iron golem spawning mechanics to create a farm where golems spawn on their own and are killed using lava. The iron ingots dropped by the golems are safely collected using a hopper chest system.

Items required

Here is a list of items the player will need to build a simple iron farm in Minecraft:

4x Hoppers

2x Chests

6x Slabs

3x Beds

3x Trapdoor

1x Boat

8x Signs

Torches

Solid building blocks

2x Water buckets

2x Lava buckets

1x Shovel

Procedure

Creating a simple iron farm in Minecraft 1.20 to provide unlimited iron ingots involves several steps. Follow these instructions to set it up:

Wool blocks are placed to better understand the dimensions (Image via Mojang)

Step 1: You need to dig a 7x6 hole that is two blocks deep.

The second hole needs to be four blocks deep (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: While on the longer side, you need to leave a block gap and dig a 3x3 hole that is four blocks deep.

A block at the top must be removed as well, as shown here (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Next, you need to jump into the hole and dig to create a room in the opposite direction. The room's dimensions should be 3x2x2 (length, breadth, and height). Then, dig in a straight line to create a staircase for yourself. Make sure the other end of the stairs is closed using two trapdoors.

Beds need to be placed in this exact same manner (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: As shown, you must put down three beds, two slabs, and a trap door. Also, place torches to prevent unwanted mob spawns.

The boat will be used to trap a zombie (Image via Mojang)

Step 5: After that, put a boat next to the beds as shown and place torches on every step of the staircase.

Villagers will try to run away from the zombie (Image via Mojang)

Step 6: Bring three villagers to your farm. Use boats to bring them close to the beds, and break the boat when it is nighttime. Then, get a zombie using the staircase and trap it in the boat. Ensure that the zombie has a name to prevent it from despawning.

Hoppers need to be connected to the chest (Image via Mojang)

Step 7: Next, you need to cover the top part of the villager chamber and create a collection system using four hoppers and a double chest, as shown. This needs to be built on one of the six-block-long sides of the farm.

Lava will be placed here (Image via Mojang)

Step 8: Place four blocks above the collection system with eight regular signs, as shown.

Iron golems will be killed by lava (Image via Mojang)

Step 9: Place lava between the signs and place a slab on each block as shown.

Step 10 (Image via Mojang)

Step 10: This step requires you to place water on the opposite side of the lava, flowing in its direction.

Step 11 (Image via Mojang)

Step 11: Use a shovel to make path blocks around the farm to prevent iron golems from spawning there.

Once the steps are followed correctly, iron golems will be spawned in the water and pushed into the lava. Eventually, they will die, and their iron will be collected in the chest.

Poll : 0 votes