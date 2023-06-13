Best level to find iron in Minecraft 1.20

Even in Minecraft 1.20, iron will remain the most commonly used earth mineral. Though it can be found easily in the world, players will always need more to craft tools, weapons, and armor parts. It is such an essential item that experienced players have discovered various farms to obtain stacks of iron without mining it. That said, mining them is still the easiest.

Minecraft 1.20 has loads of new blocks and items, but players new to the sandbox title still need iron to progress. For several years, iron was generated in particular locations in the Overworld.

However, this has recently changed with the 1.18 update. Hence, for returning and new players, here is a guide on the best level to find raw iron in the latest version.

Where to find iron ores in Minecraft 1.20

Ore distribution change after 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update

Ore distribution chart showing all the ores generating at different Y levels for Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

First, players must learn about the ore distribution change in the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update. The ore generation drastically changed in the Overworld due to the new world generation stretching deeper from Y level 0 to Y level -64. This opened up a new underground area and cave system for players to explore.

Hence, the frequency and generating level of iron ores also shifted from their usual Y levels. Since the 1.18 update, all future updates have followed this same ore distribution chart, even in the 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

Iron ore generation levels and the best level to find it in Minecraft 1.20

Iron ores can be found at any Y level in the Overworld, though it is best to mine for them at Y level 232 in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Iron ores have become even more common, generating anywhere between Y levels -64 and 320. They can be found at all levels, whether players are deep in caves or high in the mountains. However, they are most common between Y levels 15 and 232. This means they will be more common in the mountains. Though theoretically found on all levels, there is a small gap from Y level 73 to 79, where no iron ores are generated.

Apart from that, iron can also be generated in iron ore veins. These terrain features can generate between Y level -8 and -56. The ore veins are usually covered with loads of tuff blocks. Hence, players can look for them while exploring the underground cave systems.

Hence, it is quite easy to obtain iron due to how common and abundant it is in Minecraft 1.20.

Tips to obtain more iron from ores

Even though iron is extremely common in the game, players can use well-enchanted gear, like a Fortune-enchanted pickaxe, to obtain more raw iron from a single ore block.

If they are mining for it underground, they must be extremely careful while doing so near a Deep Dark biome, as they can easily trigger sculk shriekers that can summon the Warden.

Alternatively, players can set up an iron farm using villagers, zombies, and iron golems to get infinite iron ingots without mining for them.

