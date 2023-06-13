Top 10 Farms to Make in Minecraft 1.20 

Minecraft is a game known for its endless creative possibilities and exploration. However, gathering resources and items can sometimes be time-consuming. That's where farms come in handy. Farms automate or simplify obtaining specific items within the game world.

This article will explore the top 10 farms you can create in Minecraft 1.20, the latest update introducing new features and biomes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gunpowder, Slime, and 4 other best farms to build in Minecraft 1.20

To create these farms, you must plan carefully, use redstone, and understand how Minecraft works. These farms can help you play more efficiently and show your creativity and skills. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an expert.

10) Sculk Farm

Sculk blocks in the deep dark biome emit redstone signals when they detect vibrations and drop experience orbs when mined. Using a sculk catalyst, you can spawn sculk blocks in any area and create an XP-generating sculk farm. Utilize a sculk sensor, a redstone device triggered by vibrations, and water, pistons, and hoppers to collect and store XP orbs.

9) Creeper Farm

Creepers, infamous for their explosive nature, drop gunpowder when killed. To avoid the risk of personal harm, build a creeper farm that lures and kills creepers for you. Trapdoors, cats, water, and hoppers can be combined to guide the creepers towards a lethal trap, such as a lava blade or cactus, while collecting their valuable gunpowder for your use in Minecraft.

8) Enderman Farm

Endermen drop ender pearls, an essential item for reaching the end dimension and battling the ender dragon in Minecraft. Build a platform in the end dimension to spawn and kill endermen for an unlimited supply of ender pearls. Pistons, water, and hoppers can push, damage, and effectively collect the endermen and their pearls.

7) Iron Farm

An iron farm is a great way to ensure a steady supply of iron ingots in Minecraft. Using villager mechanics, you can create a farm that produces iron golems, which drop iron ingots when defeated. Construct a spawning platform with beds and workstations for the villagers, and create a containment area to prevent golems from wandering off.

Set up a collection system with hoppers to gather the iron ingots. With an iron farm, you can automate iron production and have a reliable source for crafting tools, armor, and more.

6) Goat Horn Farm

Goats, found in mountain biomes, drop goat horns that can be used to create noise makers. Construct a goat horn farm to obtain these horns without endangering yourself or your goats. Fences, trapdoors, and minecarts can be used to confine the goats, make them ram into closed trapdoors, and collect their horns for storage.

5) Fish Farm

Fishing in Minecraft can be a relaxing activity with rewarding results. Automate the fishing process by building a fish farm with a sculk sensor, fishing rod, note block, and hopper. The sculk sensor detects fish biting the rod, triggering the note block to reel them. Hoppers collect the fish and other items, storing them in a chest.

4) Propagule Farm

Propagules from mangrove saplings help grow more mangrove trees or breeding frogs. Construct a propagule farm that uses water to wash off the saplings. Pistons, observers, and hoppers can push the saplings into the water, wash off the propagules, and collect them for storage.

3) Slime Farm

Slimes, found in swamp biomes or specific underground areas of Minecraft, drop slime balls used for crafting various items. Create a slime farm by building platforms in dark places for slimes to spawn. Utilize cacti to damage and kill the slimes, while minecarts collect the resulting slime balls for storage.

2) Crop Farm

Crops such as wheat, carrots, potatoes, and beetroots are essential food sources. To streamline growing and harvesting crops, construct a crop farm that utilizes water to break the fully grown crops. Dispensers, observers, and hoppers can be used to automate the process by shooting water at the crops, causing them to break and be collected for storage.

1) Gunpowder Farm

Gunpowder, an essential item for crafting TNT, fireworks, and rockets, can be obtained from creepers or ghasts in the Nether dimension in Minecraft. Build a gunpowder farm that transports and kills ghasts for a steady supply of gunpowder. Nether portals can bring ghasts to the overworld, where they are easier to deal with, and hoppers can eliminate them and collect the valuable gunpowdẽr.

These top 10 farms in Minecraft 1.20 provide efficient ways to gather various resources and items within the game. Refer to the linked guides for detailed step-by-step instructions on building each farm. Enjoy your farming adventures!

