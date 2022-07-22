5 best uses of Minecraft 1.19 update sculk blocks for designing base

Sculk blocks in the Minecraft 1.19 update are a new addition to the sandbox game. These are fascinating blocks to witness since they have unique functionalities and designs.

They are part of the new Deep Dark Biome, also added with the patch. It is arguably the scariest biome and set of blocks in the title since they can summon the Warden.

Building structures is a major activity players can perform. It is made possible by the plethora of blocks available to them in a world.

Since the new sculk blocks were recently added to the game, users can try to incorporate them in builds and bases. Even though they are pretty hard to obtain, as gamers must be extremely silent in the Deep Dark Biome, they are excellent for decoration and construction.

Five great design bases with Minecraft 1.19's sculk blocks

1) Sculk sensors for automatic contraptions in base

An extremely simple sound-operated door contraption (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

With new sculk sensor blocks, automated redstone contraptions can be built that activate after hearing players. They are a game-changer when it comes to redstone circuits.

Sensors are the first block to detect sound vibration and send a redstone signal.

Although this is not the best gadget for an entrance door, sculk sensors can be used to create automatic doors, lights, and even specific farms that need to be working when users are around, which is one of the best uses of a sensor in a base.

2) Sculk as starry night ceiling

Starry ceiling with the help of sculk blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When gamers are in the Deep Dark Biome, they can be spooked by the dark sculk blocks spread around the caves. However, if they notice these blocks closely, players will see the teal dots glowing.

Hence, this can be used to create a beautiful starry night effect if they place them on the ceiling. In a dimly lit room, this effect will be even more prominent.

Users can sleep in their bases with these sculk blocks slowly twinkling. In the future, this effect can also be amplified with the use of shaders.

3) Sculk shriekers as decorative blocks

Sculk shriekers used as a head display (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

The sculk shrieker is one of the most dangerous blocks in the new update. It is responsible for summoning the Warden in the new scary biome.

The terrifying beast will spawn if gamers trigger a naturally generated shrieker too many times. However, if they break and obtain these blocks, they become harmless, even when placed in a different location.

Hence, they can be used as a decoration block in a base. When players place them anywhere, it will not summon the beast.

They can be used in horror-themed builds and rooms if users want to scare others.

4) Sculk catalyst as wall or ceiling decoration

Sculk catalyst combined with sculk for wall decoration (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Sculk catalyst is another excellent block that gamers can use to spread all kinds of sculk blocks with the help of dropped XP orbs. However, this can also be used as a decoration block in a base, though they will have to be careful not to kill any mob near it.

The bottom part of the block is quite fascinating to look at and can be placed as a ceiling. On the other hand, the combination of sculk catalyst and normal sculk block can be brilliant for a wall.

5) Sculk sensors as normal decoration block

Sculk sensor blocks are quite fascinating to look at (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Even though sculk sensors are excellent for sound-operated redstone contraptions, they are also quite fascinating to look at. Sensors have the most unique texture and shape, with a slab at the bottom and four tentacles wiggling on the upper half of the block.

Players can use them as a simple decoration block in a base without connecting any redstone circuits. The only downside is that they can be annoying since the block will constantly trigger whenever users move.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

