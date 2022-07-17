5 best shaders for Minecraft 1.19.1 update

It's been more than a month since the Minecraft 1.19 update was released, and players can already download all kinds of shaders for it. Shaders are special graphical enhancing mods that can be installed to make the game look beautiful. Players can download several of them and choose them as per their liking.

The age-old sandbox title has its limitations when it comes to the quality of graphics. Especially with new biomes and mobs being added, players will want to look at them in the best graphics possible to truly immerse themselves in the world. This is where shaders come into play as they completely change how the lights, shadows, colors, and other features look.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Beautify Minecraft 1.19 update with these great shaders

5) RedHat shaders

RedHat shaders (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

RedHat is a relatively new shader pack that can be downloaded for the latest update. This will allow players to transform the game's lighting, color, and water graphics.

When players first turn it on, it will mainly focus on the vibrance of different colors. It also changes how deep water bodies look and will give a light blue hue to them. As is the case with most shaders, players should be aware that turning this on will hamper the FPS of the game.

Players can download the shaders from here.

4) Sildur Vibrant shaders

Sildur's vibrant shaders (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Sildur's vibrant shader pack is another great graphics enhancer that can be downloaded for the latest update. It is mainly good for improving lighting in different scenarios and will drastically improve the colors of the world.

As an added bonus, all these elements can be further tweaked if players go into the settings of the shader. Players will have to go to the website and choose from different graphics levels since the mod does not offer the capability to change it in the game itself.

Players can download the shaders from here.

3) SEUS shaders

One of the oldest shader packs (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

SEUS is one of the oldest shader packs available in the game. Despite not being fully updated, the 'renewed' version will work in the latest game update.

Apart from all the usual lighting and shadow changes, this particular shader also offers some extra features like motion blur when the player moves. As a modern feature available in newer games, it is a welcome addition to the sandbox title.

Players can download the shaders from here.

2) Complementary shaders

The shader with the best water graphics (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Regarding water quality and underwater graphics, complementary shaders takes the crown. Though it excels in the other areas, too, it has unparalleled water quality.

The flow of water, underwater texturing, light diffusion, etc., are excellent in this shader. When players bump it to ultra through the in-game shader pack settings, they will even be able to see certain block textures reflect the light coming through the water.

Players can download the shaders from here.

1) BSL

Underwater shot of BSL shaders (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As a well-rounded shader, BSL offers nearly everything that players could desire. Be it lighting, shadows, non-mob entity movements, water reflections, and quality, BSL ticks all the boxes.

It does not overdo any of the features, keeping the FPS in check. However, it will definitely give the old sandbox game a necessary uplift. The only downside to this shader is that it does not change the shape of the sun.

Players can download the shaders from here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far