5 best ways to increase FPS in Minecraft 1.19 update

Gamers always want to achieve the highest possible FPS, even in Minecraft 1.19. Since the popular sandbox title received the new update, users have been hunting for third-party mods to smoothen the gameplay and increase FPS. However, there are only a handful of compatible mods out there for the latest update. Players can still tweak many video settings in the vanilla version of the game to boost FPS.

FPS means the number of frames shown on the screen per second; the more frames, the better. Smooth gameplay can drastically improve the experience and even boost a player's skill set. In Minecraft 1.19, players will travel far and wide to discover new features. This can greatly hamper their FPS since they will be loading hundreds of new chunks. Luckily, there are ways to stabilize the game's smoothness.

Tips and tricks to increase FPS in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Decrease Biome Blend

Biome blend settings difference (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In video settings, one of the ways to improve FPS is to decrease the biome blend slider. The game has loads of biomes that generate adjacent to one another. This results in certain types of blocks drastically changing when the biome changes. For example, the color of grass blocks and water can change when there is a change in the biome.

This setting essentially smoothens the block's color and makes it more visually pleasing. However, players can decrease this to at least '3x3' blocks to get more FPS out of the game.

4) Decrease simulation distance

Movement and activity in far away chunks (Image via Mojang)

Simulation distance determines how many chunks are active in terms of mob movement, water or lava flow, and general random tick activity. First, the game loads the chunks and the blocks in it and then makes it active with mobs, flowing liquids, and other incidents.

Players usually don't need to simulate every chunk visible to them. Hence this setting can also be decreased to gain some FPS boost. The setting should be less than the render distance.

3) Decrease general graphics settings

Graphics settings (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This is the simplest way to increase FPS in the game. Newcomers unfamiliar with complex video settings can simply decrease the general 'Graphics' settings to 'Fast.' Though this can deteriorate the game's beauty, players with low-end PCs can get a good FPS boost.

Remember, this setting won't automatically change every video setting. Players will have to manually tweak render distance, simulation distance, and other settings.

2) Decrease render distance

High render distance decreases FPS (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When gamers are in the world, they will be able to see biomes generating till the horizon. As they move forward, the map continues to load. The world's render distance can also be decreased from video settings to boost FPS drastically. This is one of the best ways to get smoother gameplay.

Though players won't be able to see far enough if the render distance is low, this is still a great way to get FPS in the vanilla version.

1) Using graphical mods like Sodium

As of now, Sodium is the only graphics mod available for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

If players tweak all these video settings and are still unsatisfied, they can look towards special third-party graphical modifications like Sodium, OptiFine, BetterFPS, etc. These are created by the game's modding community that can increase FPS by changing how the game loads chunks and how it stimulates them.

These mods have several extra settings that players can toggle to make the game more efficient.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

