How to make an enderman farm in Minecraft 1.19

Farming is an integral part of Minecraft for players to grow stronger. Whether it be materials, food, or even enemies to gain XP, there will always be a need to farm.

In Minecraft, XP is used to power enchantments that can help the player have much more powerful equipment to make their journey to defeat the Ender Dragon much easier.

One of the best mobs to farm to gain the most amount of XP is the enderman. While this mob can spawn in the Overworld, they prefer their home in The End dimension of Minecraft. Setting up a farm for them will take some time, but the payout will be worth it.

What is an enderman in Minecraft?

Enderman in Minecraft is a tall, slender, black mob akin to the mythical figure Slenderman. They have dark purple eyes and generally leave the player alone as they teleport around and steal blocks.

However, if the player makes eye contact without wearing a jack-o-lantern, they will become hostile and begin to attack them relentlessly. Enderman is scared of water and is a tall mob that can't fit into small places, so players can use that to help avoid them.

One of the reasons for farming endermen is that they drop five XP when killed, as well as the chance of dropping Ender Pearls, which can be very useful. Therefore, farming as many of them as quickly as possible can easily level the player.

Building the enderman farm in Minecraft 1.19

Players must gather the materials to build this enderman farm, which YouTuber Moretingz designed. While this is not the most accessible farm to build, it will ensure that players have an excellent source of XP and ender pearls.

Supplies required:

1344 Blocks (21 Stacks)

128 Leaves (2 Stacks)

128 Carpet (2 Stacks)

64 Temporary Blocks

32 Fences

32 Ender pearls

12 Hoppers

8 Trapdoors

2 Observers

1 Dropper

1 Minecart

1 Rail

1 Lever

1 Iron Bar

1 Water Bucket

1 Name Tag (make sure to bring the name tag named)

Once the player has the required materials, they will need to ensure they are in The End dimension, as this will guarantee them the highest amount of Endermen to spawn. After arriving at The End, follow the steps below to set up your farm.

Step 1: Build a bridge of leaves

First, build a bridge of leaves (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Players will need to build a bridge of leaves off one of the many floating islands of The End into the Void. Use 128 leaves to build the bridge as far away as possible.

Step 2: Build a 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole in the middle

Build a 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole in the middle (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

After constructing the leaf bridge, the next step is to create a 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole in the middle. It is recommended not to use dirt blocks, as this platform will slowly be broken down by the endermen when they pick up the dirt blocks. Stone is an excellent choice for this platform.

Step 3: Add hoppers and a dropper to the platform

Add hoppers and a dropper for the XP collection (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Players should now fill the opening with hoppers. Then, expand the hole by breaking four blocks as shown, filling it with a dropper at the end, and three more hoppers facing towards it.

Step 4: Add the observers and a lever to the build

Add two observers and a lever for infinite redstone signal (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Once finished adding the hoppers and the dropper, add two observers facing each other, as shown, so that they can create an infinite redstone signal. Then, place a lever on top of the dropper.

Step 5: Cover the center hoppers with carpet

Cover the center hoppers with carpet (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Players must cover all the hoppers in the center 3x3 square with carpet to prevent the XP orbs from getting stuck. Any color choice is acceptable for the carpet.

Step 6: Surround the area with a fence for safety

Surround the area with a fence for safety (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Minecraft players will want to build a fence around the area to prevent falling off the edge, making it much safer to work there. A block can be placed next to the lever to prevent it from breaking.

Step 7: Build up using two temporary blocks

Use two temporary blocks to build up and gain height (Image via YouTube/MoreTingz)

As Minecraft players will need to build higher-up platforms, they will need to gain some height. To do so, place two temporary blocks where the leaf path meets the platform and go up to the top so a platform can be built above.

Step 8: Build another 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole inside the middle

Build another 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole in the middle (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Once on the temporary blocks, it's time to build another 9x9 platform with a 3x3 hole in the middle, just like the previous one.

Step 9: Build two layers of carpet in a two-block-wide square

Build a two-block high square of the carpet, leaving a one-block wide row uncovered (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Build a two-carpet block high and two-block wide square around the outside of the platform, leaving one row of blocks uncovered. This will prevent the endermen from spawning or teleporting there.

Step 10: Build up two temporary blocks

Build up with two temporary blocks (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Minecraft players should now build two temporary blocks to prepare to build the next platform. Place the two temporary blocks as shown.

Step 11: Build a five block wide square

Build a five-block-wide square (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Once up on top of the two temporary blocks, build a five-block-wide square. Immediately place two temporary blocks, as shown, to build up to another platform.

Step 12: Repeat step 11 until you have 13 rings

Repeat step 11 until you have 13 rings made (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Minecraft players must repeat step 11 until they have 13 total rings from the bottom to the top.

Step 13: Build a second ring on top of the 13th ring

Build another ring directly on top of the 13th ring (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

After building the 13th ring, Minecraft players will need to build another ring of blocks directly on top of it.

Step 14: Build a 31x31 platform

Now players should build a 31x31 platform (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Now is the time to create a platform for the endermen to spawn. Minecraft players should now build a 31x31 platform at the very top of the build, leaving a 3x3 hole in the middle.

Step 15: Place trap doors in the center 3x3 square

Place trap doors in the 3x3 square on the top platform (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Place trap doors inside the 3x3 hole, leaving one open space in the middle. Once they are placed, open the trap doors.

Step 16: Place three temporary dirt blocks in the center of the 3x3 hole

Build up with three dirt blocks (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Using the opening between the trap doors, place three dirt blocks, and stand on top of them to gain height to complete the next portion of the build.

Step 17: Place an iron bar on top of the three dirt blocks

Place an iron bar on top of the three dirt blocks (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

On top of the three temporary blocks, place an iron bar. Then, place a block next to it, so the bar connects to it as shown. Jump on top of the newly placed block connected to the iron bar, then break the blocks below the iron bar.

Step 18: Place a carpet on top of the iron bar

StBuild a cage of dirt blocks to contain an endermite (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Once on top of the dirt block, place a carpet on the iron bar.

Step 19: Build a small cage of temporary dirt blocks

Build a small cage of temporary dirt blocks (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Minecraft players must build one block and then build a small temporary dirt cage, as shown. Place a rail on the block that is not directly above the iron bar.

Step 20: Place a minecart and place an endermite inside of it

Place a minecart and spawn an endermite to place in the minecart (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Using ender pearls, throw them until an endermite spawns. Place the minecart on the rails, and then place the endermite inside. Then, use a nametag to name the endermite, so it does not despawn.

Step 21: Dig away the dirt so that the minecart falls on the carpet

Dig away the dirt, so the minecart falls on the carpet (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Now Minecraft players will need to dig away the dirt so that the minecart containing the endermite falls onto the carpet placed during step 18.

Step 22: Place a carpet on top of the minecart and remove all the temporary dirt

Place a carpet on top of the minecart and then clear away all the temporary dirt (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Now place a carpet on top of the minecart containing the endermite, and clear away all temporary dirt.

Step 23: Use the water bucket to go down to the bottom

Use the water bucket to safely return to the bottom of the structure (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Use a water bucket to make it to the structure's bottom safely.

Step 24: The farm is now completed

The farm is now ready to earn massive XP in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Moretingz)

Now at the bottom of the structure, clear away the two temporary dirt blocks, and the farm is ready. You are now ready to earn massive amounts of XP with the endlessly spawning endermen in Minecraft.

