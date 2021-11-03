Top 5 easiest ways to get XP in Minecraft for beginners (2021)

Like many other video games, Minecraft also has a leveling system. Players can collect experience points to increase their XP levels. Just like other resources, experience points are also a significant part of Minecraft.

Early in the game, players do not necessarily need tons of experience points. A few XP levels will be enough to enchant armor, tools, and armors with some basic enchantments.

For beginners looking to find some easy and quick ways to obtain experience points in Minecraft, here's a handy guide.

5 ways to easily increase XP levels in Minecraft

5) Smelting

Furnaces are one of the most used blocks in Minecraft. From the very first day/night cycle that Minecraft players face, they need furnaces to cook their food or smelt ores. This same block can also be used for gaining experience points.

When a furnace cooks or smelts an item, it produces a few experience points. Players can use multiple furnaces and cook/smelt many things in parallel to get tons of XP. This mechanism is used for building XP banks as experience points keep accumulating in furnaces.

4) Breeding

Breeding mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Breeding mobs is an easy way to get some experience points. In the early game, players usually rely on animals and breed them continuously to maintain a stable food source. After having an army of animals, players can breed them to get tons of XP. However, this will require a lot of crops as animals need food.

3) Trading

Trading with villagers is a peaceful and straightforward way to increase XP levels in Minecraft. Villagers drop experience points every time a player buys from or sells items to them. This way, players can get valuable items or earn some shiny emeralds while also getting XP.

After making some progress, players can build a trading hall to get XP from different villagers one by one. Clerics can also sell an item called Bottle O' Enchanting, which generates XP particles.

2) Mining ores, especially quartz

Quartz ores (Image via Minecraft)

Ores such as diamonds, redstone, lapis lazuli, quartz, etc., drop experience points when mined with a regular pickaxe. Out of all ores, quartz ores drop the most amount of XP. Players can find quartz ores in every biome in the Nether realm. Players in need of XP levels can visit the Nether to get XP quickly.

1) Killing mobs

Killing mobs is the most popular and efficient way to get XP in Minecraft. Almost every mob drops some experience points when killed by a player. Players can create mob farms to increase their XP levels quickly.

Players will face a heightened need for experience points in Minecraft in the later stages of the gae. By knowing these accessible sources for XP, players will be able to increase their level much quicker.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi