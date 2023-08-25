Minecraft player builds an impressive replica of the Boeing 777

Minecraft players never cease to amaze, and Redditor gaojbArchive created an incredible Boeing 777. This is an immaculate addition to the already existing list of planes they have created. Though the image is Photoshopped to change the angle and show it taking off into the sky, the build uses legitimate blocks and tech within the voxel-based game.

It certainly impressed Redditors who came to the thread to marvel at the creation of this Minecraft player. This United airplane especially stands out as a true-to-life example of the plane.

Redditor shows off incredible Minecraft build of Boeing 777

There were some readers who thought this Boeing 777 build in Minecraft was Photoshopped, and, as mentioned, they’d be partially correct. The builder assembled the plane straight and then angled the image via Photoshop to make it appear to be taking off into the sky.

A massive undertaking, it likely also has a 1 for 1 interior. Given that the airplane was built at a straight angle, it’s likely that players are also able to explore this design if they wish to. Additionally, the designer, gaojbArchive, showed off another angle of it, where it appears to be banking, with the wheels inside.

It’s a truly impressive, perfect build of a United Boeing 777 in Mojang's voxel-based game. The Redditors genuinely seemed to appreciate the hard work that went into this build. It looks to be a block-for-block recreation of the popular airplane.

Redditors react to Minecraft Boeing 777

Upvoted 9.1K times and garnering 250 comments at the time of writing, quite a few fans came out to remark on how impressive this airplane build was. Several comments highlighted its resemblance to various other games, from GTA V to Stormworks. Some users even thought it was a real plane. The effort put into this airplane truly impressed the viewers in the game's subReddit.

That said, quite a few people were confused by the image itself. The blocks are all straight, but the airplane appears to be taking off into the sky at an angle.

A few Redditors made a reference to United Airlines breaking guitars. This was in regard to a series of protest songs by Canadian musician Dave Carroll. The airline broke his guitar in the past, resulting in these songs ultimately being created.

As is apparent, Minecraft players are very creative in their builds. Whether building villages, mega builds, or airplanes, there’s a lot of effort put into creations like this Boeing 777.