10 best Minecraft mega build ideas (2023) 

Mega builds are an exciting thing in Minecraft. Not all players agree on the scope required for something to be "mega." However, a player once told me that if it feels mega to you, that's what it is. Some of these designs are admittedly on the older side, but I still feel like they are incredible ideas, even in 2023. I scoured the internet for things I didn't think were possible in the game and was blown away by some of these players' creativity and design choices.

Of course, this Minecraft mega-build list is the brainchild of one writer, so your opinions may differ. What you seek out regarding a design in the game is entirely up to you, but these blew me away regarding scope, design, and how accurate they were to the original IP when necessary.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The 10 best mega build ideas in Minecraft

10) Cherry Blossom Castle

Design: Fiki & Biki

The Cherry Blossom Castle (Image via Fiki & Biki)

We'll start pretty basic on the mega-build scale for Minecraft. With the recent addition of cherry blossoms to the game, this felt right to include. The video showed a beautiful time-lapse of how this structure came to be.

A brilliant white castle with black tiles, this cherry blossom castle could fit right at home in any Sengoku Jidai era game or film. It's a beautiful, tall structure with courtyards, a pond, and a multi-tiered main castle structure. It's genuinely a beautiful mega-build.

9) Floating Gothic City/Castle

Design: Geet Builds

Gothic Castle/Floating island (Image via Geet Builds)

Not only is this a Gothic-style city and castle that floats in the sky, they had another video where they build the map and island itself. I could see many fantastic stories in such a grim-looking city hovering in the sky. This mega build in Minecraft has everything from the town square to the impressive steps that lead up to the castle proper.

It even looks like it was uprooted from the ground below, which has signs of devastation and destruction added to it. It's an intelligent choice, and the island looks perfectly connected to the land it hovers over. This is a brilliant Gothic castle build.

8) Death Star Ruins (Star Wars)

Design: TrixyBlox

Death Star ruins (Image via TrixyBlox)

This Minecraft mega-build is more significant than a planet! Well, technically. The Death Star space station was undoubtedly more meaningful than a planet, so TrixyBlox designed the Death Star ruins within the voxel-based game.

To build this particular design, it looks like they built the entire half-sphere of the Death Star, then went back and added the ruins by removing blocks. They also designed a gorgeous landscape to put the fallen space station in. As a huge Star Wars fan, I adored this mega build.

7) WhiteBase (Mobile Suit Gundam)

Design: lunatitaniumu

Minecraft players have built airplanes, bombers, and things of that nature. But what about Mobile Suit Gundam's WhiteBase starship? As it turns out, a few Minecraft players have done this over the years. This is a beautiful 1 to 1 recreation of the starship that took to the stars in the One Year War versus the Zeon.

It's incredibly massive, and the video above shows precisely that. From the gun ports to the launch pad, lunatitaniumu got it all down perfectly. As an avid Mobile Suit Gundam fan, this was an impressive mega build.

6) Town of Fourside (EarthBound)

Design: Coopheads999

The city of Fourside (Image via Coopheads999)

Anyone can make a town; that's relatively simple. This town is one of my favorite spots in my all-time favorite game, though - EarthBound's FourSide. From the Dusty Dunes outskirts across the bridge and into the city proper, Coopheads999 rebuilt the metropolis of Fourside in a beautiful, perfect way.

The streets and buildings are just right, as is the park adoring the bustling city. Home to some of the game's best moments, the Minecraft mega-build player even covered the sewers that lead to one of the game's 8 "My Sanctuary" locations. It's the best RPG on the SNES and one of the best mega builds.

5) Installation 00 (Halo)

Design: Sbeev

Installation 00 (Image via Sbeev)

Though I'm not a huge Halo fan, I adored this concept and can only imagine how much work went into it. According to the creator, Sbeev, this Minecraft mega build took over 15,000,000 blocks and is several thousand in diameter. Floating in the End Dimension, they faithfully recreated the entire Installation 00 from Halo.

The sheer scope and faithful accuracy make this particular mega build shine in Minecraft. It is unreal how much effort had to be put in to create this structure from the Halo franchise. However, it's so massive to render the entire thing at once he had to put it into Blender,

4) Midgar (FF7/Remake)

Design: Homissan Brand

The city of Midgar (Image via Homissan Brand)

The designer of this Minecraft mega-build called it the "largest and highest quality Midgar in the world," and it's not hard to see why. It looks like the original Final Fantasy 7's Midgar and the Remakes. It's vast, open, and you can explore the entire city. According to the designer, it took half a year to assemble this.

It's all there from the church where Aerith first appears, Wall Market, and the overworld above the plate. It's incredibly nostalgic for me, and I credit the designer for putting this massive build together.

3) Hyrule Castle

Design: Bluentage

Hyrule Castle (Image via Bluentage)

To celebrate the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Bluentage created Hyrule Castle in the world of Minecraft as a mega build. The resemblance between it and the Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom castle is nothing to be sneezed at. It's clear that the builder loves The Legend of Zelda, and it shows in the little details that appear in this build.

How they managed to do this in three weeks is beyond me. The version he built was the pre-Tears destruction of the castle. From the gardens to the vast interior, Bluentage spared nothing in recreating this fantastic castle.

2) Dracula's Castle (Symphony of the Night)

Design: Hommedumatch

Dracula's Castle (Image via Hommedumatch)

Though this castle doesn't go into every single region of the castle in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, it perfectly nails the shape, design, and scope of the castle. There's plenty to see and explore within the walls of Dracula's Castle in Minecraft. The builder, Hommedumatch, stated that it was done entirely within the limitations the game provided them.

Though it's a simple design, it's an effective one. It looks incredibly vast, and many of the Minecraft mega build rooms were ones I remember playing over and over in my time with that game.

1) The Mining Town of Narshe (FF6)

Design: Felix Trapper

Another of my all-time favorite games, there was something majestic about traveling to Narshe the first time. It was a moment I'll never forget from the snow sweeping down across Terra and the other imperial troops and the size of the mountain-based mining town. The Minecraft Terra walking to the city was just beautiful.

Felix Trapper covered all aspects of the mining town in Final Fantasy 6. It ends right at the entrance to the mine itself, where the mysterious Esper lies in wait, but wow. The only fundamental differences I noted were the portraits, which were still excellent FF6 tributes. This is easily my favorite mega build in Minecraft.

Minecraft fans constantly create new, exciting mega-builds from the game's tools. The possibilities are endless, from imaginative, unique structures, to recreating your favorite video games.