Minecraft cherry blossom update: Everything you need to know

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 update, which features the Cherry Blossom biome and several other additions like camels, sniffers, archeology, etc. It is exciting to see the game developers continue adding new regions to the game, even though it is over a decade old. The new biome was revealed quite late during the development process of the 1.20 update.

This is because Mojang took a different approach to development, revealing only those features that were 100% confirmed for the update. However, after the biome was introduced, players lost their minds and showered developers with positive comments about it.

Everything to know about Cherry Blossom in Minecraft 1.20 update

The location of the biome

The Cherry Blossom biome will mostly generate on top of mountains, near the Meadow biome in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

When the update drops on June 7th, players can enter their world and find the new Cherry Blossom biomes. One of the main things they must remember is that on existing worlds, the new biome will not generate in chunks that have already been loaded. Hence, players need to travel far and wide to generate new chunks to have a chance to find the biome.

This beautiful region will be generated on top of mountains and will usually be surrounded by meadow biomes. However, explorers must remember that it is an uncommon biome and won't generate frequently.

Vegetation

Cherry trees are brand-new features in the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The new biome will have a novel set of vegetation, starting with cherry trees. They will consist of cherry wood logs and cherry leaves. In terms of shape and size, they will be similar to regular oak trees but will have more horizontal branching in comparison. That said, they won't have as much horizontal branching as acacia trees.

Pink petals will grow on top of grass blocks (Image via Mojang)

The biome will also grow pink petals on top of the grass blocks inside the region. These incomplete blocks can be obtained simply by breaking them with anything.

Mob spawning

Sheep, bees, pigs, and rabbits spawn in the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to mobs, common mobs like sheep, pigs, rabbits, and bees spawn in this region. Though this is a beautiful and cozy biome, all hostile and neutral mobs can still spawn in it. Hence, at night, players must be cautious.

Cherry wood set

Cherry Wood set (Image via Mojang)

The cherry wood is a brand-new wood set from which players can craft almost all kinds of usual wooden blocks like planks, stairs, slabs, doors, buttons, etc.

