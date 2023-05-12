The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is already looking to be an improvement to Breath of the Wild, which was an amazing game. The game is set several years after Breath of the Wild, in the same world of Hyrule, but with a darker and more corrupted atmosphere featuring many more gameplay mechanics and features.

Zelda fans have been patiently waiting for six years since the release of Breath of the Wild, and they haven't been disappointed. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom takes mechanics from Breath of the Wild and improves them while adding new locations and abilities.

Floating islands and many more features have been added to Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Floating Islands

Link Skydiving in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

One of the most striking differences between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is the verticality of the world. While Breath of the Wild already allowed players to climb almost any surface and glide across the sky with a paraglider, Tears of the Kingdom takes it to a whole new level by adding floating islands.

Link will have to skydive a lot more in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to explore the map and get to certain locations. Once you do get to the land, however, there will be some spots on the map that will allow you to go back up by making you fly upwards.

4) New characters

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom introduces some new characters that will play important roles in the story and gameplay. One of these new characters is The Voice, a mysterious entity that speaks to Link through his arm and guides him to the sky. The Voice’s true identity and motives are unknown, but it may have a link to Ganondorf or Zelda.

Another new character is The King, the ruler of Hyrule and Zelda’s father. He was presumed dead after the Great Calamity, but he appears to have survived and is leading the resistance against the Malice. He is also the one who gives Link his Loftwing and shield. The King is a wise and brave leader though he may have some secrets of his own.

3) New abilities

Link using ascend (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gives Link new abilities to use in his adventure, which weren't present in Breath of the Wild. Ascend is an ability that allows Link to levitate objects or enemies with his arm and move them around. He can also use Ascend to lift himself into the air and reach higher places or glide longer distances.

Fuse is an ability that allows Link to combine two objects or enemies with his arm and create a new one. It can also be used to transform Link's arm into different weapons or tools, such as a flamethrower or a hookshot. Fuse can be used for combat, puzzle-solving, or exploration.

2) New bosses

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features some new bosses that Link will have to face in his adventure. The main boss and antagonist of the game is Ganondorf, who is the source of the Malice that plagues Hyrule.

Ganondorf is a powerful and ancient evil resurrected by a mysterious ritual and is the original wielder of the arm that Link now possesses. He is a formidable foe that can use dark magic and summon minions. This boss is the ultimate form of the Calamity Ganon in Breath of the Wild and is much stronger than him.

1) Performance

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game that runs on the same engine as Breath of the Wild. However, it has been optimized and enhanced to deliver a much more smoother and stable performance.

The Breath of the Wild was originally built for the Wii U before being ported to the Nintendo Switch. The fact that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a Switch exclusive only means good things for the performance and stability of the game.

The gameplay and combat are very smooth, and it is a marvel that such a great game can be run so well on a handheld device.

