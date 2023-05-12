Best Nintendo Switch settings for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is finally underway. It is the direct sequel to the 2017's popular title The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. At its core, it is an action-adventure game that continues the tale of Link, as they "fight the evil forces that threaten the kingdom."

As of now, it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The game is a technological leap over its prequel and much larger in scale. However, due to these reasons, it has fans skeptical about the game's performance on the system.

Nintendo Switch is a hybrid video game console launched in 2017. Although not the most powerful handheld system out there, it still handles most new releases fairly well. However, it struggles when it comes to titles that try to deliver an experience on par with PC games.

The prequel, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, aimed to deliver a proper console-level gameplay experience but suffered from occasional performance issues on the system. Hence, when The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was announced, players worried whether the handheld could run the game properly.

Fortunately, the game runs pretty well. However, that doesn't mean players can't optimize the experience further. This guide will take a closer look at the best settings for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch.

Most optimal The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers an experience on the Nintendo Switch unlike any game. It takes players on a marvelous journey through Link's perspective in a large open world full of intriguing mysteries and wonders. While the gameplay is already solid, players can tweak a few settings here and there to enhance their overall experience.

First, please ensure that game is installed in the system memory on the console and not on the microSD card. This will allow for faster load times and fewer stutters, as it is much faster than the typical speed of a microSD card. Also, ensure that your System, Dock, and Controller firmware are up to date.

One of the most common issues players have been reporting is that the colors looked washed. This might ruin the experience for a few. To solve this, follow the steps below:

Go to System settings Next, scroll down to TV settings and set the TV Resolution to 1080p. Once, that is done. Select RGB Range and set it to Full.

Doing so will eliminate the washed colors issue and make them appear more vibrant and lively. Once all the system-level changes are done, launch the game and head to 'Options.' Here, find 'Aim with Motion Controls' and proceed to turn it off.

These are all the settings that need changing at the moment. They will ensure that players get the most out of their game without compromising on anything.

