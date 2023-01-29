Nintendo Switch OLED vs. regular model: Which is better in 2023?

The Nintendo Switch was first launched in 2017 as a hybrid gaming console, and since then the device has become the first choice of many casual gamers due to its amazing and convenient features. After the success the product saw, its OLED version was launched in late 2021 with a better display and improved graphical fidelity.

If you're looking to purchase a Nintendo Switch, or considering upgrading to the OLED one, let's explore both consoles in detail to make it easier to choose between the two. This article will explore their features, prices, and everything else you need to know before buying one of them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. regular version: Comparison, price, features, and more

Design and display

There is no big difference between the OLED Switch and the regular variant except for a bigger display. Both are pretty much the same in design featuring basic joysticks and traditional buttons.

One thing that is quite noticeable about the OLED model is its white aesthetic. Despite having a significantly bigger screen of seven inches, it weighs 320 grams by itself and 420 grams with the joy-cons attached, so the product is only a touch heavier than the regular Switch.

The 2021 variant has slender bezels, giving it an immersive display. Nintendo's bundle dock has also been changed a bit for the OLED model, as it now includes a LAN port for online access and your usual HDMI for connecting the device to a TV.

The mighty seven-inch display on the new Switch is better when it comes to colors and contrast compared to the IPS 6.2-inch screen on the regular one. The only downside of the larger display is that it boasts no improvements in terms of resolution. You'll get the same 720p resolution on the new Switch, which may feel a bit pixelated due to its larger screen size.

Performance and other features

As you may already know, the OLED is not a Pro model, so you won't see any changes in its performance compared to the regular Switch. It features the same Nvidia Custom Tegra processor and RAM that you get with the standard version. This means you'll still be able to play all the games that you play on the regular variant with the same performance.

However, the Nintendo Switch OLED model has better speakers, sounding louder and clearer than the ones on the original. Moreover, the biggest plus point of the new Switch is that you get twice the internal storage that you would on the regular model. The battery on both devices is exactly the same, but the OLED screen on the new Switch is more energy efficient and will offer you a longer playback time.

Final verdict

Both models are really good when it comes to performance, granting you an actual console-like gaming experience on a compact screen. It's important to note that despite the seemingly minor changes on the Nintendo Switch OLED, such as better display and more storage, one should go for it since it's reasonably priced at $349 on Amazon.

However, if you're a little tight on budget, and a bigger display and more storage are not something that is very important for you, it's recommended to go for the regular Nintendo Switch, which you can buy from Amazon for $295.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes