5 Minecraft 1.20 changes you may not know

This year's major Minecraft update will come with a few new features, a biome, a few new blocks, wood sets, two mobs, and much more. The name of the update has been revealed to be the Minecraft Trails & Tales update, and it's expected to be released around June 2023.

1.20 is also the weirdest update, as it does not have a theme and comes with some random new features. With so many new features, it is quite easy to forget about the ton of changes coming to the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft 1.20 update changes players may not know about

5) Quick armor swaps

A player wearing full netherite armor (Image via Mojang)

Armor is an essential piece of equipment in Minecraft that provides protection to the player against various forms of damage, including attacks from hostile mobs, falls, drowning, and fire.

In versions 1.19 and older, if the player already had armor items equipped and wished to switch them with better armor that was in their inventory, they would have to remove each item and then equip the other individually.

Once the 1.20 Trails & Tales update drops, this will become a lot easier as simply right-clicking with the armor item in your main hand will switch it with the equipped item.

Most Minecraft players don't wear their chestplate to use the elytra. If you can switch quickly between the two, you can wear your chestplate for protection and use the elytra when needed for mobility without compromising either.

4) Damage tilt slider in accessibility

New damage tilt setting (Image via Mojang)

The world of Minecraft is filled with vicious creatures that actively try to hunt players in their vicinity. Every time a player takes a hit from a mob, whether it be a long-range attack or a melee attack, they experience a bit of knockback, and their entire screen tilts.

This has been in the game for a long time, and most players have gotten used to it. However, if you find this effect annoying, you can reduce or completely remove it using the new "Damage tilt" slider in the Accessibility Settings.

3) Fire spread depends on the biome

Forest fire in the new cherry groves biome (Image via Mojang)

An interesting new change has been made to fire spread in Minecraft 1.20. The rate at which fire spreads or trees burn out in the game will vary from biome to biome. You will now have to be extra careful about how you use flint and steel in certain biomes.

2) Mounting entities are detected by sculk sensors

A player in a minecart (Image via Mojang)

The sculk sensor is one of the most intriguing blocks in the game that was introduced with the Caves & Cliffs update. It can be found in deep dark cave biomes and in abundance in ancient cities.

In version 1.20, a sculk sensor placed on the ground will be able to detect players mounting on entities such as minecarts and horses. Experienced redstone users will most likely find a use for this new change to create redstone contraptions.

1) New world creation screen

World creating screen in snapshot 1.19.2-rc2 (Image via Mojang)

The iconic world creation screen of Java Edition is receiving significant changes. On the new screen, there are three tabs (Game, World, and More).

Basic world settings such as world name and experimental features are present in the Game tab. Players can set custom seeds, change world type, toggle bonus cheats, and toggle generate structures in the World tab. The More tab is where players can change game rules, enable data packs, or once again enable experimental features.

