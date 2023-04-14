5 best Minecraft train station builds

Minecraft is a game where building is a popular activity, but the resultant structures don't have to be functional. Builds can simply be for show, or just a fun activity to do. Minecraft has tons of cool things you can build, for example, one could create a whole skyscraper or just a simple cottage. On this list, we've rounded up some of the best Minecraft train station builds.

These range from basic vanilla builds to impressive modern designs and include everything from functional stations to simple clock towers.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft train stations can make for impressive builds

5) Simple Olden Train Station

Simple Olden Train Station is a good example of how to make a train station on a Minecraft survival server. The build is simple, yet looks great and fits with the theme of old-time trains and stations.

This Minecraft build requires very few resources and simple ones at that, such as wood and stone. This train station would look great if you're a fan of modded Minecraft, tons of train mods exist in the world of mods which allows train lovers to have great fun. The build itself was made by the amazing Minecraft YouTuber Blitzheart.

4) Vanilla Redstone Train Station

You can use Redstone tracks with minecarts to make a fully automatic and working train station. Place a Redstone torch on the ground, then place an activator rail above it (the activator rail will be connected to the torch).

Place another torch on top of the activator rail and connect it with Redstone dust, this is all laid out extremely well in the tutorial video above. This is a real working train station in Minecraft and would be a fantastic build on a roleplay server because you could use it to get from one town to another.

3) Train Station With Massive Clock

This build is all about the clock, which is made of quartz, stone buttons, and a chain hanging down from above. The station itself is built on a flat area with multiple platforms and a tunnel for the tracks. There are also some nice details like bushes and other wildlife by the entrance to add color to your station.

This build gives off a rustic vibe due to it being made out of brick, which is not seen very much in real-world structures being constructed today. This video tutorial was made by the magnificent Minecraft YouTuber and builder Fresh Joy.

2) Modern Train Station

This is a simple design that's great for beginners and can be used as part of your town center. The modern look makes it great for any city build, such as New York or Dallas!

The Modern Train Station is made up of two lines of tracks, one on each side of the station, with a platform between them. The interior is large enough to fit several people at once while still leaving room on either side for other structures like shops or houses. If you're looking for something easy to build without many pieces or complex designs, this might be the right choice for you. This train station was constructed by YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

1) Wild West Train Station

This train station is based in the Wild West, complete with a wooden station and a barren desert for the surroundings. Players can construct this to make it so the rail line connects to the main line, so you can send trains back and forth while traveling through an incredible desert.

This build is fantastic for those who love Wild West films, with YouTuber thewalkingwhale having done an incredible job making this station. This build would look even better if you wanted to place a saloon and other builds surrounding it. Anyone who loves building will definitely enjoy this one.

