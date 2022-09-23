5 best Minecraft mods that add trains

Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has been gaining popularity all over the world. The title is loved by many for its unique gameplay and how easy it is to hop straight into the game. Its original version, often referred to as "vanilla," is considered by some to be the best rendition of Minecraft. However, mods (short for modifications) have also played a large role in making the title more enjoyable over time.

Minecraft mods can add a ton of fresh content. This can contribute to the game's realism and make things much more interesting through the inclusion of completely new concepts, mobs, biomes, items, and more. Mods are frequently used on role-playing servers but can be employed in various other game modes as well. This article will talk about Minecraft mod packs that bring trains into this incredible game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

World of trains - Season 2 and four other Minecraft mods that add trains

5) World of trains - Season 2 mod

World of trains - Season 2 Mod (Image via CurseForge)

Download here - https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/modpacks/world-of-trains-season-2

If you're looking for a mod that adds trains to Minecraft, World of trains - Season 2 is a great choice. It's available on CurseForge and requires Forge to run. This mod pack can easily be used to construct a city, and you should check it out if that is something you're interested in.

This entry allows players to operate trains across Minecraft worlds, which makes it an excellent addition for those who enjoy playing with mods. It also includes many other vehicles like those used for construction and farming.

Moreover, World of trains can offer other elements like Factories, where you can make crazy things, as well. This would be a fun mod to have on a farming server!

4) Tech & Trains mod

Tech & Trains Mod (Image via CurseForge)

Download here - https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/modpacks/tech-trains

Tech & Trains is a great addition to your world. It offers trains and tracks, immersive engineering, as well as cargo to the game. This mod also includes new kinds of rail systems that can be constructed by players.

Tech & Trains comes with a bunch of mods that add to the quality of life while playing and include offerings like Mystical Agriculture (which has to do with farming), Mekanism (a refined way of smelting), and even tanks. This entry is a great choice for people who wish to make trains but also want the opportunity to do much more.

3) Traincraft mod

Download here - https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/traincraft

This one is a mod that adds a crazy amount of trains and wagons to Minecraft. It is mainly known for its trains that have the ability to transport items across great distances. This mod is compatible with Minecraft Forge up to version 1.7.10, and the modders are working on making it compatible with later versions of the game.

Traincraft is only a train mod, so anyone who's looking for more won't find it here. Those who are true lovers of locomotives will be in their happy place when playing this mod pack. Check out the video above to get a sneak peek of the trains and a review of this mod.

2) Real Train mod

Download here - https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/realtrainmod

Real Train is a great mod to add to your Minecraft world. To install it, you'll need to be on version 1.7.10 or lower. Once you've downloaded and installed it, open up Minecraft and check out all of the new trains that have been added.

This mod focuses on Japanese-style trains and is great for those who like Japan or want to visit the country someday. Redstone is what is used to run the trains, so it's a very unique system compared to other mods.

1) Create mod

Download here - https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/create

Coming in at number one on this list is Create, a mod that provides a range of tools and blocks for building, decorating, and automation. These technological components are intended to give the gamer as many design options as feasible. With Create, you construct animated contraptions that can be put together in a variety of ways.

Trains were a recent addition to this mod pack and allow users to make the craziest ones. This pack allows you to have full control over whatever you'd like to make. Check out the video above for a crazy introduction to how the whole process works within the mod.

