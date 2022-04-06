Minecraft player exhibits construction vehicles in-game

Minecraft is full of limitless potential to make so many different things. The only limit, of course, is the player's imagination.

Recently, a user on Reddit named u/Norvale posted a short video to the r/Minecraft subreddit showcasing working construction vehicles. Of course, when watching the clip, fans can't help but wish to drive the vehicles themselves. Gamers on Reddit were quick to respond to the post.

Minecraft Redditor showcases working construction vehicles

From the brief clip, players can see and hear the construction equipment as they work on the site. The user takes viewers on a quick tour of the area while driving an excavator.

Of course, with construction equipment in a game about digging and mining, gamers can significantly increase their proficiency with this equipment. However, the machines did not dig.

Some Redditors were disappointed they didn't get to see the machines digging

Of course, players wanted to see construction equipment in action, particularly excavators, as they worked and dug at the construction site. Unfortunately, this clip did not feature these digging scenes, which upset some users.

However, u/Norvale has stated that they will be posting an upcoming clip of the machines in action, which should satiate some individuals' appetite for machinery.

Overwhelming majority of Redditors loved construction vehicles

Of course, seeing some of these construction vehicles can take players back to their childhood, when they played with construction vehicle toys. In addition, it's just refreshing to see some new styles of behaviors of mobs, especially if they are construction mobs.

Combined with the sounds and the lively animation, many users wanted to get their hands on the vehicles right away.

Many were interested in how behavior packs made the game work like this

Of course, seeing things such as construction vehicles inside Minecraft can seem jarring as gamers aren't used to seeing them. But their natural movement and sounds were made realistic using behavior packs.

Players can alter the behaviors of mobs in their games to act a certain way, and with the right models, it can make all the difference in selling the experience.

Users can share amazing creations like these construction machines

Reddit is a wonderful place for gamers to share their creations with the world, and users of r/Minecraft can help bounce ideas off each other. These ideas can lead to other Redditors picking them up and running with them to make even more different creations.

Perhaps, soon, there will be follow-up videos, and Redditors can get to see the construction equipment mining inside the game.

