How to build a modern house in Minecraft

Although building a nice cabin or shelter in Minecraft is well and good, sometimes players want a more modern-style feel to their house of choice.

Typically geometrically and stylistically simplistic, modern homes in Minecraft are all about bringing a sleek and lavish appearance to one's living quarters. With high-contrast building blocks, wide windows, and eloquent furnishings, players can create a modern mansion that rivals those one might see in the Hollywood hills.

It'll require a considerable amount of material, but the actual act of building shouldn't be too difficult, as many modern home builds are quite simplistic when it comes to their shape.

Minecraft: Building a simple modern home

A compact modern home complete with a swimming pool (Image via Mojang)

Despite modern houses looking somewhat daunting in Minecraft, their construction tends to be fairly straightforward. Even in homes with multi-floored designs, creating a modern home may not be as difficult as it looks.

With the right amount of materials and some time and determination, creating the modern mansion of your dreams.

Below, Minecraft players can find a short list of steps that can help them create the modern home they're aiming for:

1) Stockpiling the materials

Quartz and smooth quartz can be combined to create a brick pattern in Minecraft (Image via BoomGamingTH/Reddit)

For most modern homes, a heaping helping of either white concrete or nether quartz is preferred for their sleek, bright appearance. Some Minecraft players also use polished blackstone or black concrete for a darker looking home that retains its modern look.

Adding leaf blocks for hedges, gray concrete for outdoor walling, and using spruce or dark oak wood can make for an excellent outdoor deck or interior flooring. Glazed terracotta is also an exceptional option for a more artistic appearance.

2) Create the Foundation

An outline or frame can allow a player to visualize their build (Image via Mojang)

Like any Minecraft home, building the foundation comes first. Begin by using blocks to form the outline of the ground floor rooms, including any outdoor amenities like porches, decks, stairs, and more.

There's no need to build the walls at the moment, as they can be completed at a later time to avoid any building conflicts.

3) Place the Flooring

Assorted wood plank flooring found in a modern home's decor (Image via Mojang)

Fill the flooring of the rooms as desired. This is where wooden plank blocks tend to come in handy, as they work excellently visually with stark white blocks like nether quartz or white concrete. It also doesn't hurt to experiment with other wooden blocks as well, such as stripped logs, standard logs, or pure wood blocks of different tree types.

4) Create the Fireplace/Chimney (Optional)

A large fireplace with interior shelfing (Image via Mojang)

If a Minecraft player would like a fireplace, they'll likely want to create a chimney. This should be built within the home and placed before the walls are erected to avoid retroactively having to place the chimney through completed walls/roofing.

Polished blackstone makes for a great chimney material for a modern home. Unlike many home designs, the chimney will likely want to stick out of the house's roof or walls as little as possible to avoid breaking the overall form of the house.

Furthermore, many Minecraft players who feature stairwells in their modern homes tend to change the block type of the stairwell's walls. Many players opt for wood or colored terracotta here, to contrast with the general white/black appearance of a modern home.

5) Constructing the Walls and Windows

The large open window design of a modern home (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players can now begin building the walls. They can either build the walls up to the maximum number of floors they'd like, or build the walls one floor at a time. Doing the latter is time-consuming, but allows players to plan out each floor as they build and decorate the home.

As players build their walls, it's wise to create wide sections of wall specifically for window panes, which make up a significant amount of a modern home's decor.

6) Interior Decorations

A lavish modern interior complete with couches and fireplace (Image via Mojang)

Once all the floors and walls have been placed, it's time to decorate. Modern-looking lighting like end lights are preferred in most cases over the likes of torches or lanterns to keep the home well-lit and safe from hostile mob spawns.

Though chairs and tables can be formed from any material, many modern homes tend to lean towards spruce wood, dark oak wood, or additional nether quartz and white concrete blocks.

Colored terracotta can sometimes work well if Minecraft players would like to break up the color variety in their interior.

7) Outer Exterior Decoration

Adding greenery to the exterior adds dimension to the build, emphasizing its form (Image via Minecraft.net)

With the interior completed, Minecraft players can begin to decorate the exterior. Outer walls are a huge plus, as well as leaf block hedges to bring some modern gardening into the mix.

If players like, they can even add a pool outside of their home for a dip on a nice day. Cultivating trees that surround the build make an excellent accent, as a modern home in a flat location can stand out quite a bit. The more depth around the build, the better.

