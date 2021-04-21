White concrete is one of the most popular building blocks in Minecraft. Many players use this block for floor, roof and wall decoration in tons of different builds and projects. Concrete, unlike white wool, is not flammable which is something that players love and look for in a building block. This article will show players how to make white concrete in Minecraft.

How to make white concrete in Minecraft

Gather the materials required to craft concrete powder

Image via Minecraft

Concrete powder is the very first step in making white concrete in Minecraft. Players will have to gather at least four sand and four gravel as well as some white dye.

Sand can be found in deserts and on beaches in Minecraft. Gravel can be found in caves, ocean floors, disks on beaches and, even in the nether next to some lava pools. Piglins may also barter between eight and sixteen gravel when they are given a golden ingot, according to the wiki page.

White dye is another very important item needed to be able to make white concrete. White dye can be made from either a bone meal or a lily of the valley flower. Lily of the valley flowers can be found all over the world and are most common in flower biomes such as flower forests. Bone meals are another option for making white dye.

Image via Minecraft

Bone meals can be obtained from bones dropped by skeletons or even bone blocks. Bone blocks can be found in fossil structures in desert and swamp biomes. Players will have to place the bone block in a crafting table to make a bone meal as shown in the photo above.

Composters can also be used to make bone meal using food or another type of plant.

Image via Minecraft

Once players have at least four gravel, four sand and one white dye, white concrete powder will be able to be crafted as shown in the photo above.

Image via Minecraft

Players will have to get a water bucket or find a water source and either place the white concrete powder in as shown in the photo, or pour water onto it. Once the white concretpowder touches the water it will be turned into concrete instantly and it will be able to be mined by any type of pickaxe in Minecraft.

