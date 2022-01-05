5 best Minecraft mods for farming (2022)

Keeping Minecraft players fed can be easy, but on large survival servers, they may require a little help.

Thanks to Minecraft's expansive modding community, many modifications specifically address farming crops. Since farming is one of the tried and true methods of feeding players with crops that they can replenish, these mods can be a massive step towards satiating hunger on a gamer's survival server.

Even if they're not feeding tons of users, these mods can be convenient and helpful towards their smaller farm projects.

Minecraft: Top mods for farming based on utility

5) Complete Bone Meal

This mod improves the uses of bone meal for plant growth (Image via Mojang)

Bone meal is a massive help in Minecraft when players need crops right away. By applying it to crops and other plant life, bone meal will accelerate the target's growth.

This mod by Pepperoni__Jabroni__ expands the utility of bone meal to grow multiple additional plants. This list includes cacti, vines, sugar cane, nether wart, coral blocks, and chorus flowers.

4) Gardening Tools

This mod improves the experience of tilling, planting and watering crops (Image via Mojang)

Tilling farmland, planting crops, and keeping them watered can be a chore in Minecraft. Going square by square to manage a farm is tedious work, and Gardening Tools by Lothrazar aims to improve that aspect significantly.

By introducing new tools that can till several pieces of farmland at once and blocks that can automatically water crops, games can take less time making farms via a hands-off approach to watering them. Blocks like standing magnets can pull loose crops and seeds to hoppers, and there are even tools to help feed livestock.

3) Spice of Life: Carrot Edition

Spice of Life rewards players for changing up their food choice (Image via Mojang)

Some Minecraft players have likely wondered, why bother eating different crop types when some simply reward more hunger than others? With Spice of Life by Lordcazsius, diversifying what users grow and eat will benefit them instead of leading them to lean on the highest-hunger foods in the game.

This mod provides a handy Food Book that keeps track of what foods players have eaten in their world. As they eat different foods and pass milestones, they'll be rewarded with increased hearts to their health total. A healthy diet can lead to much better survival chances, thanks to this mod.

2) Farmer's Delight

New crops provided by Farmer's Delight (Image via Mojang)

A small but substantial improvement to Minecraft's crop and food system, Farmer's Delight by Vectorwing introduces new crops while also supplying a considerable number of recipes that incorporate these crops (and existing foods) into dishes.

Grow tomatoes, cabbage, rice, and onions with the aid of improved soil quality from new mechanics such as organic compost. Once the crops are harvested, gamers can craft them into soups, sandwiches, and many more food items.

With this mod, gamers can create huge Minecraft feasts for themselves and their friends.

1) Mystical Agriculture

Though this mod was made years ago, it supports Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

Quite possibly one of the most unusual Minecraft farming mods, BlakeBr0's Mystical Agriculture allows players to create materials explicitly from farming certain crops. There's a ton to cover in this mod, but suffice to say that it can provide them with more materials than even vanilla Minecraft allows if they possess certain mods that coincide with Mystical Agriculture.

The mod even provides superpowered furnaces and multiple tiers of tools and armor that can be upgraded to improve the farming experience.

If gamers don't feel like gathering materials like cobblestone, obsidian, diamond, or others, they can simply grow them from the ground with the right crop. It may seem a little immersion-breaking, but it can be incredibly helpful.

