5 tips to enhance Minecraft builds

Building is a massive aspect of Minecraft. Players construct a wide array of different buildings in the game for survival or aesthetic appeal. However, every player started out without a ton of building knowledge, and newcomers today may still be wondering how to improve their builds. Fortunately, the veteran community is quite helpful and has put forth many tips of their own.

From material choice and small details to using real-world architectural designs, Minecraft players have a massive amount of options to bring their favorite builds together. They may take some time to get used to, but the right tricks can turn a simple build into one that is vastly superior.

If Minecraft fans are looking for a few tips to make their builds a bit higher in quality, there are a few that come to mind immediately.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Location can be key and other things Minecraft players should remember to improve their builds

1) Diversify your block types

More blocks don't always mean better builds, but Minecraft players should leave room for variety (Image via Mojang)

Variety is the spice of life, and this axiom applies to Minecraft builds as much as it does elsewhere. Creating a build out of a single block type can certainly be done right, but it can often look kind of flat, stale, and uninspired. If players have blocks available that are similar in color or texture to the main blocks they're using in a build, it certainly pays to add some diversity.

Toss some mossy stone bricks into your stone brick castle, or add multiple wood types to your log cabin in the mountains. Whatever the case may be, improved block composition in a build tends to work quite well when effectively implemented.

2) Location can be key

As important as the physical architecture of a build can be regardless of its size, the build's surrounding terrain is also important. Certain builds don't fit some biomes or can look awkward, depending on how they're resting against the landscape. Since this is the case, players should take time out to scout locations and find the right spots for their builds.

It can take some time to figure out, depending on a player's building style in Minecraft. However, fortunately, there are plenty of different world seeds to utilize that can offer intriguing landscapes and terrain right from the spawn point or nearby.

3) Build with depth in mind

When Minecraft fans start creating builds as newcomers, they tend to make fairly flat builds that are comprised of walls made of blocks without much depth or dimension to them.

By adding trims, windows that stick out from the walls, or roofs and crenellations that have some extra geographical complexity to them, players can go from flat box-like builds and create structures that can cut a very striking figure in the distance.

The good news is that some of the most common blocks in the game also double as innovative ways to play with depth in just about any build a player can imagine.

4) Small details matter

Most Minecraft players can create a large build, but the true test of a builder is the small details they work into it. By using decorative blocks, unexpected blocks, as well as plenty of flora, fans can add plenty of small details to their builds that increase the overall complexity without simply increasing the build's size.

When players physically enter their creation and take a look at its interior and exterior, the smallest implementations can typically stand out the most. They provide the builder with an appreciation for putting plenty of love and care into their creation from top to bottom.

5) Mods, shaders, and resource packs

If Minecraft players find themselves hitting a wall creatively when conceptualizing builds, there's nothing wrong with getting a little extra help from the community.

Thanks to a massive collection of furniture and building mods, custom texture/resource packs that alter block appearances, and shaders that allow a build to stand out against the scenery, players can level up their builds without necessarily learning new building techniques.

The right combination of textures and shaders, in particular, can take a build from being appealing to being gorgeous in screenshots and videos.

Poll : 0 votes