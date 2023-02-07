5 best Minecraft seeds for building a city in 2023

Before Minecraft players set out to start a building project, picking the right location for it is important. Having plenty of space can be a huge difference maker and save players plenty of time clearing out the surrounding land.

Since space is precious when it comes to building, it isn't a bad idea to start on the right foot with a specific world seed. By punching in a seed code that provides plenty of open land near the spawn point, players can get right to building and worry about the rest of their tasks later.

Regardless of whether Minecraft players are enjoying Survival or Creative Mode, some seeds offer up great starting locations. These areas have plenty of building room or even scenic building sites that can bring a project together visually.

320191849765261 (Bedrock 1.19) and other Minecraft seeds great for building a city as of February 2023

1) 3281425981882531948 (Java 1.19)

This Minecraft seed offers some biome diversity along with a nice plains biome for building (Image via Mojang)

This Java Edition seed will see Minecraft players starting out on the border of a swamp biome and some windswept gravelly hills.

Survival Mode players are advised to avoid the swamps due to a few witch huts spawning nearby. Instead, they can head to roughly (X: 59, Z: -171) to find a large plains biome perfectly fit for building, complete with fairly flat terrain. There's water, sand, and a ravine nearby if needed.

A village and a ruined portal also rest at (X: 80, Z: -448) if players want some company or quick Nether access.

2) 3922671916017327343 (Java 1.19)

Players won't lack for resources in this seed when starting out (Image via Mojang)

Players won't lack room or resources when loading this Minecraft Java seed. They'll start out in a pleasant plains biome with a few scattered trees for wood. A few small mountains rest nearby for ore mining, and some villages can be found at (X: 176, Z: -160) and (X: -224, Z: -368).

There is plentiful water to be had thanks to nearby rivers. A forest and savannah biome also rest at (X: 295, Z: 28) and (X: 333, Z: 246) for extra building opportunities or different wood types.

3) 320191849765261 (Bedrock 1.19)

This Minecraft seed has plenty of biomes to site a player's next build project (Image via Mojang)

While this seed in Bedrock Edition might take a little time to clear out land-wise, it offers plenty of different biomes to choose from when building.

Minecraft players will begin in a plain biome with a savannah biome due east of their position. A forest lies to the north, and if players keep heading east or west, they will find a badlands or ice spikes biome, respectively. To be specific, the badlands start at roughly (X: 438, Z: -137), and the ice spikes at (X: -494, Z: -15).

4) -904660575148047233 (Bedrock 1.19)

The survival island players spawn on in this seed might be a long-term project (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are hunting for a challenging seed, this Bedrock Edition option may fit the bill nicely.

Players will begin on a taiga biome island with a hefty system of caves found underneath the surface. The surface of the island itself is filled with trees, meaning plenty of wood, but players will need to clear out the forest to create large-scale projects.

While this Minecraft seed's survival island is undoubtedly a long-term work in progress, the final results of what players can create on this seed could be pretty special.

5) -4658366736890528779 (Bedrock 1.19)

When it comes to space in a plains biome, this seed excels (Image via Mojang)

If players simply want a nice sweeping plains biome in Minecraft, this Bedrock Edition seed can provide the necessities.

Players spawn right into a plains biome that reaches from (X: 502, Z: -1021) to approximately (X: -1092, Z: 501). There are even more plains biomes some distance north and northeast of the spawn point.

There are also a few villages at (X: -248, Z: -248), (X: -360, Z: 56), and (X: -920, Z: 184). However, players must tread carefully as they build, as there's also a pillager outpost at (X: -760, Z: 168).

