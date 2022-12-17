How to get on top of Nether roof in Minecraft 1.19

The Nether in Minecraft 1.19 is a realm where you can find all kinds of magical creatures, blocks, and items. This is an essential area to travel through, as certain items can only be generated here. However, it is by no means easy to traverse as it is filled with massive lava lakes, irregular terrain, and several hostile mobs.

Since Minecraft has been around for over a decade, its massive playerbase has figured out a way to easily travel through the Nether without facing much danger. The realm essentially has a ceiling made up of bedrock blocks. If you manage to break through this ceiling, you will enter the roof portion of the Nether. This area will not spawn any mobs and will be completely flat.

Steps to access the Nether roof in Minecraft 1.19

1) Resources required to access the Nether roof

Resources needed to access Nether roof in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To enter the Nether roof successfully, you need to throw an Ender Pearl right between two bedrock blocks. However, you must also have the resources to get out of the roof.

Here are all the blocks and items needed for you to access and exit the Nether roof:

Scaffolding

Obsidian

Building blocks

Torches

Ender Pearls

Ladders

2) Find a suitable location to access the Nether roof

Find a suitable location from where you can find bedrock ceiling in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once all the resources have been gathered, head to the Nether realm by going through a portal. If there is a particular portal you frequently use, jot down its coordinates so that you can create a portal at the exact location on the roof.

The idea is to find a location that is high enough for you to access the bedrock ceiling easily. Use scaffolding and then stairs to reach the ceiling area. Make sure to create a small room around the bedrock ceiling to avoid falling off.

3) Find the thinnest part of the bedrock ceiling

Finding Y level 127 in the Nether can be slightly hard in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you can access the bedrock ceiling, you must find the thinnest area of the ceiling, where there is only one layer of bedrock blocks separating the main realm and the roof. This can be found at Y level 127. You might have to look in several places, as the bedrock ceiling often has multiple layers.

When the single-layered bedrock ceiling is found, place the ladders that lead up to that block.

4) Throw the ender pearl between bedrock blocks

Throw Ender Pearl between the bedrock layer's edge in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Now comes the main trick that will allow you to teleport to the Nether roof. After reaching the topmost Y level, where a single block of bedrock is present, aim your crosshairs on the edge of the bedrock block. Throw an Ender Pearl while doing so to successfully teleport to the Nether roof.

5) Create a new Nether portal to successfully leave the roof

Always bring obsidian as well as flint and steel before entering the Nether roof in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before throwing the Ender Pearl, remember to take obsidian blocks as well as flint and steel to activate a new Nether portal in order to teleport back to the Overworld. If you forget to bring any of these resources, you could be stuck on the Nether roof forever.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes