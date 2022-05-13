Top 5 things to do on the Nether roof in Minecraft

The Nether Roof is a special place in the hellish realm of Minecraft. As the name suggests, it is the roof of the entire realm, with nothing but flat land made with bedrock blocks. Over the years, players have found a way to get through the bedrock and reach the top of the realm. Loads of useful things can be done when players are up there.

Players will need items like ender pearls, pistons, levers, obsidian, and TNT to successfully go through the bedrock layer, remove one bedrock block, and make the rest of the realm easily accessible. Players can only do a few things while on the Nether roof, like building certain farms and travel networks that can greatly help them progress.

5 things to do on the Nether roof in Minecraft

5) Ghast Farm

Ghast farm on the nether roof (Image via u/The__Philosopher_ Reddit)

Ghasts are one of the most terrifying hostile mobs in the realm, especially for new Minecraft players. They usually spawn in the soul sand valley biome and shoot fireballs at players with a shriek. When players are on the roof, the soul sand valley biome can be found with the help of fog color changes, and a farm can be made for these mobs.

These mobs drop ghast tears that can be highly beneficial in making potions of healing. Although it will not yield loads of valuable items, it is still a great farm to have on the roof.

4) Fighting the Wither

Wither on the nether roof (Image via Minecraft)

If players know about the Wither boss mob in Minecraft, they know how much chaos it can create by shooting explosive skulls everywhere. However, players can fight the ghostly mob easily on the roof as it is completely covered in bedrock and the boss mob won't be able to destroy anything. On top of that, players will have loads of space to run and plan their attacks.

3) Hoglin Farm

Hoglin farm (Image via u/ItzXitra, Reddit)

Hoglins are hostile mobs frequently found in the Crimson Forest biome. They are scared of warped fungus and drop pork items upon death. Over the years, Minecraft players have started exploiting these two things and made a hoglin farm to get loads of cooked porkchops.

The best place to make this farm is on the nether roof, where players can particularly spawn these mobs and force them to jump into lava by scaring them with warped forest. Since the roof does not have any other mob or irregular terrain, it is the perfect place to make a farm.

2) Zombified Piglin Gold Farm

Zombified Piglin Farm (Image via u/wd26 Reddit)

Players are usually scared of hitting a Zombified Piglin since they can collectively aggro towards them and easily kill them. However, if players kill one of them, they will usually drop some gold nuggets. Hence, if players build an elaborate Zombified Piglin farm, they will be able to get loads of gold nuggets, gold ingots and even swords. As the terrain of the hellish realm is irregular and dangerous, the best place to build these farms is on the roof where no other mob can disturb players.

1) Nether portal network for traveling

Various nether portals on the nether roof (Image via Minecraft)

One of the main reasons for going to the roof of the hellish realm is to create a safe nether portal network. If a player walks one block in this realm, they essentially travel 8 blocks in the overworld. Hence, nether is used to travel far and wide in the overworld by setting up loads of portals. However, hostile mobs and dangerous lava pockets make the task much more difficult.

The roof of the realm is quiet and without any hostile mob or lava. Hence, players usually come up here to set up their nether portal system so that they can easily travel.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

