How to get on top of the Nether ceiling in Minecraft

In Minecraft, the Nether realm has two bedrock layers: a floor and a ceiling. Whereas the Overworld only has a bedrock floor. Bedrock has the highest blast resistance and cannot be mined in Minecraft.

By exploiting glitches, players can pass through the bedrock and break it. Above the bedrock ceiling, there is a vast free area filled with nothing. This fallow area is perfect for building farms, such as gold farms and hoglin farms.

This article shares information on how to get above the Nether ceiling. After reaching above the bedrock, players can build a Portal or use the bedrock breaking glitch to go back down.

How to get above the Nether ceiling in Minecraft: A step-by-step guide

#1 Materials required

Image via Minecraft

This trick doesn't require any rare materials. The following is the list of all materials needed:

Scaffolding

Obsidian

Building blocks

Some torches

Ender Pearls

Ladders

#2 Travel to the Nether realm and look for a suitable location

Image via Minecraft

First, players have to get to the Nether realm. Build a Nether Portal or use an existing one to travel to the Nether. Players require at least eight obsidian blocks to build a Nether Portal.

After getting into the Nether, look for an upside-down ravine up in the sky. These ravines are closest to the bedrock ceiling.

#3 Place scaffolding under the ravine and go up

Image via Minecraft

The next step is to use scaffolding. Players can craft six scaffoldings using six bamboos and a string in Minecraft. Make a scaffolding tower going up towards the Nether ceiling.

Image via Minecraft

After reaching the highest possible place, make a small temporary area for standing. Clear the Netherrack blocks above until the bedrock layer.

#4 Search for a bedrock block at height 127

Image via Minecraft

This trick only works for the bedrock block, which is at height 127. Players have to mine near Netherrack blocks to find a bedrock block that meets the condition.

Image via Minecraft

Press the F3 button to look at the block's coordinates. Point the crosshairs at the bedrock block. On the right side of their screen, players can see the block's coordinates in the "targeted block" section.

#5 Place ladders going towards the bedrock block at height 127

Image via Minecraft

The next step is to use ladders. Players can craft three ladders using seven sticks in Minecraft. Place ladders going to the selected bedrock block, as shown in the image. The setup is ready for use.

#6 Climb the ladder and use the Ender Pearl

Image via Minecraft

The trick uses Ender Pearls to teleport players above the roof in Minecraft. Remember to carry obsidian blocks, flint, and steel as there is no way to return them besides the Nether Portal.

Image via Minecraft

Climb the ladder and look towards the corner edge of the bedrock, as shown in the image. Throw the Ender Pearl while pointing at the edge of the block. This pearl glitches and takes the player above the Nether ceiling in Minecraft. It might take a few attempts before working.

Image via Minecraft

After getting on the roof, mark the bedrock block below using a torch. Build a Nether Portal to return to the Overworld in Minecraft.