7 best tips for building in Minecraft nether

Every Minecraft player can admit that one of the most dangerous places in the game is the nether. A fiery place full of dangerous mobs can never be a great site for building. But with the recent updates, the nether has become a valuable place, especially since the addition of netherite.

Building in the Nether is a tricky and dangerous task. One minor oversight can lead to losing everything in the inventory. So, here are the seven best tips for building in Minecraft nether and avoiding any mishaps.

Tips to build better in Minecraft Nether

1) Dig out the area first before building

Lava in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Nether is an unpredictable place. There's a rule of "never dig straight down' in Minecraft. Similarly, there's a rule of digging out the entire area before building anything in the Nether. Digging out in closed spaces can lead to opening veins or pits of lava, flooding the entire space with it and killing the player instantly.

So, dig out the entire space from a safe distance and then build the base.

2) Build protective structures for ghasts

Ghasts (Image via Mojang)

Some of the biggest threats in the Nether are the ghasts. These flying, fire-spitting giants can not only kill the player but also destroy their builds. So, building a tall, protective structure around the main build is important to protect it from ghast attacks. It's also important to be aware of the different mobs and biomes of the Nether.

A cobblestone wall is the most suitable build for protection as cobblestone is very easy to find and mine. But if the player wants something aesthetic, they can use deepslate bricks or stone bricks.

3) Never sleep in the Nether

A bed in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

New Minecraft players might not know this, but sleeping in the Nether is prohibited. This place is only for traveling and collecting specific items. Placing a bed in or near your base and sleeping in it (just by merely clicking on it) will result in an explosion, not only killing the player but also destroying anything nearby. So, keep beds away from the Nether.

4) Keep multiple bows and arrows in your nether inventory

Bow and arrow (Image via Mojang)

Building in the Nether means staying there for long. Since it is one of the most dangerous places in the game, players will need to defend themselves from the mobs.

The best mode of attack in the Nether is a bow and arrow. And if these weapons are enchanted, that makes it even better since ghasts and blaze are the two most dangerous mobs with long-range attacks. A bow and arrow is the perfect offense against them.

Keep a sufficient supply of bows in the inventory at your nether base. Hitting those pesky ghasts is not that easy. A lot of arrows will be sacrificed before the ghast goes down.

5) Building markers pointing to your nether base

Making a marker with cobblestone (Image via Mojang)

The world of Minecraft is already confusing, but the Nether takes this confusion to another level. Getting lost in this place is one of the most common ways of losing all the inventory, which can be extremely frustrating. The best way to avoid that is by building "marker" structures. There are also ways of not getting lost in the Nether.

Marker structures are identifiable structures usually made of cobblestone that direct the player toward the base. It can be a small pillar or a structure that points to the base. Marker structures are really useful, especially in Minecraft's Pocket Edition, where finding the coordinates is not easy.

6) Keep shulker boxes and ender chests in your base

Shulker box and Ender Chest (Image via Mojang)

No Minecraft player visits the Nether to explore its beauty. It is a place only for getting specific loots such as blaze rods, netherite, and soul sand. To make the transportation of the loot safer, more efficient, and faster, building shulker boxes and ender chests is the preferred way.

For those unaware, shulker boxes can be filled with items and then broken down into one single item, making it sort of a 'box within a box." Ender chests are special chests that teleport the item inside it to another ender chest. So, keeping one in the nether base and one in the main base will make collecting the best resources in the Nether easier and faster.

7) Never build a base near nether fortress

The area near Nether Fortress (Image via Mojang)

Nether fortresses are large structures filled with various loots and dangerous mobs, including blaze. While it is tempting to build a base right next to a Nether fortress to make traveling faster, it is one of the most dangerous places to build a base.

The blaze that lives in the nether fortress are dangerous with their aim. It is better to make a base close to a fortress and make a safe path toward it. Here are some easier ways to finding nether fortresses.

Those were the seven tips about building in the Nether. Follow these tips and be aware while in the Minecraft nether to stay safe.