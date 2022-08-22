How to find nether ores in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can mine several Nether ores to obtain some of the most precious items in the game. The Nether is a hellish realm where players can find all kinds of mystical creatures and obtain items that help them progress further in the game.

There are three types of Nether ores: Ancient Debris, Nether Quartz, and Nether Gold. Players will be able to find some of them easily, while others are extremely rare to come across. Knowing exactly where to look will allow players to find Nether ores more efficiently. Here are the details and optimal mining levels for all three ores.

Where to find all three Nether ores in Minecraft

Nether Quartz

Nether Quartz ore blocks are quite common in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Nether Quartz ore is arguably the most common ore block in the hellish realm. When players first teleport to the Nether, there is a high chance that they will spawn in Nether Wastes. This is where these ore blocks are most commonly generated.

Here, players will notice the red netherrack blocks surrounding most of the hellish realm. However, there will also be a special variant of netherrack that will have white textures on it. This particular block will be the Nether Quartz ore block.

These ore blocks will generate at any Y level in the Nether realm. They are most commonly found between Y levels 10 and 114. When mined, players will obtain Nether Quartz as an item.

If players want the ore block itself, they must use the silk touch enchantment on a pickaxe. Mining this block is great for new players since it drops anywhere between two and five XP orbs.

Nether Gold

Breaking Nether Gold ore blocks in Minecraft will anger the Piglins (Image via Mojang)

Nether Gold is another ore block that generates in the Nether. This is the second most common ore block and can occasionally be found at any Y level. They are most commonly found at Y level 15.

When mined, the block will drop two to six gold nuggets and will drop as an ore block itself when mined with a silk touch enchanted pickaxe. Additionally, players can increase the number of gold nuggets dropped by using the fortune enchantment.

While mining these blocks, players must watch their backs since Piglins will become hostile towards them. This happens regardless of whether they are wearing gold armor or not. This is because players are essentially mining gold, which Piglins love.

Ancient Debris

A few Ancient Debris blocks exposed after a bed explosion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Debris is not only the rarest ore in the Nether, but it is one of the rarest ore blocks in the entire Minecraft world. These blocks are found deep underneath the hellish realm between Y level eight and 119. However, they are most commonly found at Y level 15.

This is an extremely dangerous level in the Nether since it is beneath most lava lakes. Hence, players can accidentally mine into huge amounts of lava to meet their demise.

It is the rarest ore block simply because it can be used to extract netherite, which is the strongest material to craft gear. Netherite is even more effective than diamonds when it comes to strength.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi