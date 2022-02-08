Best Minecraft level for Nether quartz

Nether quartz is a fairly plentiful ore found in Minecraft's Nether dimension. It is an excellent building tool for creating marble-esque pillars and columns.

Despite appearing quite often throughout the Nether, this ore has an ideal range of height levels where it can be found more plentifully.

While Nether quartz can generate in "blobs" between levels 10 and 117 in Minecraft 1.18, there is another location that will generate these blobs more often.

Players will have plenty of success mining Nether quartz between levels 12 and 80. However, locating a basalt delta biome within the Nether may result in the location of entire caves full of Nether quartz.

Finding a basalt delta in Minecraft

Basalt deltas possess caves of Nether quartz to compensate for their lack of Netherrack (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft, basalt deltas are easily distinguished by their lack of Netherrack blocks. Instead, players will see large deposits of blackstone and basalt as well as lava.

The fog in a basalt delta is lilac purple in color. However, players searching for the biome may want to disable fog until they're able to spot the area. Magma cubes will also be seen roaming about (another helpful signifier of a basalt delta), as these mobs appear quite often in the biome compared to other Nether locations.

If players are still having trouble locating the dark biomes, they may want to consider using a biome finder such as Chunkbase's Biome Finder. Furthermore, players can use the /locatebiome command to receive the coordinates of a nearby delta. Players must ensure that cheats are enabled on their world in order to activate their command console.

When the basalt delta is found, Minecraft players will need to navigate carefully, as the biome is rife with danger.

Nevertheless, traversing the basalt delta should lead players to a cave of Nether quartz quite quickly. The caves are unmistakable due to their presence of Netherrack and Nether quartz, a large deposit of red/white blocks in a sea of dark basalt and blackstone.

If the dangers of this biome aren't preferred, players can always return to levels 12-80, which feature more than enough blobs of Nether quartz to meet their needs. If players use a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune, they can even receive more Nether quartz from any of the sources they manage to find.

