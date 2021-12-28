5 best Minecraft building mods that are free to download

There are tons of mods that completely change the game for Minecraft. Building is a huge part of the game, so it makes perfect sense that players who have access to them might look for building mods. They can modify blocks to make them look more realistic, whimsical or fun.

There are several building mods that are totally free. Here are the five best ones that Minecraft players should look into. Note that these are a Java Edition exclusive feature and are not available on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft mods that make building that much better

5) Carpenter's Blocks

This mod allows players to add different textures to their blocks as they go. If they're building with a certain block that doesn't match, Minecraft players can simply change the texture to fit. This makes building a lot easier and a lot more fun.

Bling T @Bling_T #Minecraft Willow wood logs, lime planks, Carpenters Block jungle wood roof. Not as ugly as I though it would be. http://t.co/3JcMoXELfS #Minecraft Willow wood logs, lime planks, Carpenters Block jungle wood roof. Not as ugly as I though it would be. http://t.co/3JcMoXELfS

4) Instant Building

This mod removes the time aspect from building. Most Minecraft players don't love the amount of time it takes to build things, so this mod helps that. They can use blocks to instantly build buildings and create an entire village in a matter of seconds. It doesn't allow for much creativity, but it makes it a lot faster process.

3) ModernArch

The ModernArch mod changes how all the items look and makes them look much more modern. It's a great mod for spicing up a build and making it look so much more realistic. Minecraft isn't meant to look natural, but it is fun when it does.

2) Minecraft Painting Mod

This mod allows for a lot of creativity. Colors in Minecraft are a bit basic, so this mod helps players go above and beyond. It will enable players to repaint any block they want with a variety of colors, making Minecraft a brighter and more enjoyable game.

1) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

Building with Minecraft often leaves things looking unrealistic. This is especially true for any items that players are using for furniture. This mod makes items in the game look a lot more realistic, making building a lot more fun.

PlanetMinecraft @PlanetMinecraft



bit.ly/2UKz9ho 9 YEARS AGO @MrCrayfish published his popular Furniture mod on PMC. It currently has 3+ MILLION views and nearly 1.5M downloads! It includes over 80 unique pieces of furniture and a working mail system! Updated and is 1.16 compatible! #PMCFlashbackFriday 9 YEARS AGO @MrCrayfish published his popular Furniture mod on PMC. It currently has 3+ MILLION views and nearly 1.5M downloads! It includes over 80 unique pieces of furniture and a working mail system! Updated and is 1.16 compatible! #PMCFlashbackFridaybit.ly/2UKz9ho https://t.co/6073VptXzw

Which of these mods is the best according to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

