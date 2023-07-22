10 best Minecraft biomes in 2023

Minecraft has a near-endless map that has loads of biomes. These regions have different blocks, mobs, terrain generation, temperature, humidity, height, vegetation, etc. Though there are only a limited number of biomes, and they repeat themselves as players move around the map, they still offer a lot of variation to the world.

Recently, Mojang even added cave biomes that add some character to the underground world, where players spend quite some time. Finding new biomes is one of the most exciting aspects of exploring the game. Here are some of the generally best biomes in the game:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion only. Also, these biomes are not only listed based on their danger level or suitability for survival.

Ocean and 9 other Minecraft biomes that are worth checking out in 2023

1) Cherry Grove

Cherry Grove biome is one of the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Cherry Grove biome was recently added to the game with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. It instantly became a fan favorite and is one of the most beautiful biomes in the game. It is filled with new cherry trees and pink petals lying on the ground.

2) Plains

Plains biome is the best for new Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players first spawn in a new world, they are highly likely to spawn in a plains biome. This is the most basic biome, with open fields, flattish terrain, and nothing but green grass blocks and farm animals. It is one of the safest biomes to build a starter base in.

3) Forest

Forest biomes are slightly more dangerous but are full of resources in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Forest biomes are the second-most common in the game. They can be more hazardous since hostile mobs rarely spawn, even during the day, if there is enough shade from the trees. However, they are an excellent biome for new players, as they can gather resources like wood, food, etc., from here.

4) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom Fields do not have any trees, but it also doesn't spawn any hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to surviving against hostile mobs, this rare biome is the best of the rest. The Mushroom Fields are the rarest biome in the Overworld realm since it is usually not attached to any other biome and rarely generates in the middle of the ocean. Regarding resources, it might not be the best region, but it does not allow hostile mobs to spawn, making it extremely safe.

5) Lush Caves

Lush Caves is the most beautiful cave biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lush Caves are one of the three cave biomes in the game. It is one of the most beautiful and cozy cave biomes since it generates various kinds of vegetation, including glow berries that light up the caves. It also has small puddles of water where cute Axolotls spawn.

6) Desert

Desert biomes now have several new features that are worth checking out in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Before 2023, deserts were not considered one of the best biomes to explore since there was no vegetation, no particular block, and no new structure to be found. However, after the 1.20 update, the desert temple and villages have new blocks like suspicious sand and new mobs like camels, respectively.

7) Mangrove Swamp

Mangrove Swamp is a dense and humid Minecraft biome (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove Swamp is a relatively new biome added to the game with the 1.19 update. It is densely packed with mangrove trees and loads of mud blocks. These are great resources if players are bored with more conventional and standard blocks.

8) Frozen Peaks

Frozen Peaks are tall mountains on which players can create various kinds of builds (Image via Mojang)

Frozen Peaks is one of the most stunning biomes in the game. They are incredibly tall mountains that have snow and ice blocks on their peaks. Though they are slightly dangerous to explore due to the powder snow and height, they are magnificent to look at and to build a secret base on.

9) Ocean

Ocean is a brilliant biome for exploring underwater worlds and traveling in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The ocean is another excellent biome to explore, as it packs a lot of unique mobs, vegetation, and even structures. It is pretty easy to explore, especially when users have boats. Usually, players explore this biome while going from one place to another.

10) Deep Dark biome

Deep Dark is arguably the scariest biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Deep Dark is the worst biome for survival, but it is still one of the most fascinating regions added by Mojang. Even though the Overworld is the safest dimension, this biome is arguably the scariest and most dangerous. It is filled with sculk blocks, some of which can summon a mighty blind mob named Warden that will sniff and hear players out.

Even though it is the most dangerous region, it is also the most fascinating and one of the best biomes to explore, especially for thrill-seekers.