Every ice block in Minecraft explained

Minecraft has loads of blocks in the game. Almost everything is made up of different kinds of blocks. Some can be broken and obtained, while others are rare or cannot be obtained by a player, even in creative mode. Since the game has various kinds of biomes, specific cold biomes have different ice blocks everywhere.

There are a total of four different kinds of ice blocks. They all have other rarities, crafting recipes, locations where they generate, and properties. Seeing four types of ice blocks might confuse those new to the game. Hence, here is everything you need to know about each ice block in the game.

Different kinds of ice blocks in Minecraft

Ice (regular)

Regular ice is the most common ice block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players travel through the cold ocean biome or any other land biome, they will notice translucent light blue blocks. These are regular ice blocks. They generate in snowy biomes, igloos, ice spikes, icebergs, snowy slopes, and even ancient cities.

The block breaks without dropping itself when players break them with any unenchanted tool or hand. Hence, if users want to obtain it, they need a pickaxe with silk touch enchantment to receive it as a block.

It can craft packed ice or create an ice track where boats can quickly row. This ice track becomes a viable option for traveling in the game. Lastly, it can usually be broken to create water.

Packed Ice

Packed ice is the second most common ice block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Packed ice is an opaque, solid block that does not melt even if a bright light source or a block that emits heat is nearby. This block is found in ice spikes, frozen oceans, and other cold biome. They are also present in igloos, ancient cities, and snowy villages. Apart from that, it can be crafted using nine regular ice blocks. Wandering traders also sell packed ice for three emeralds.

Packed ice is mainly used for making ice tracks for traveling. It makes a faster ice track than regular ice blocks, on which boats can travel up to 40 m/s.

Blue Ice

Blue ice is one of the rarest ice blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blue ice is one of the rarest ice blocks in the game. It is opaque as well and is bluer than packed ice. It usually forms at the bottom of icebergs and in large arching structures in frozen ocean biomes. Apart from that, it also generates energy in snowy tundra villages and ancient cities. To obtain it, players will need a silk-touch-enchanted pickaxe to mine it. It can also be crafted using nine-packed ice blocks.

Blue ice is even more slippery than packed ice and regular ice; hence, it is the best block to make ice tracks. With an ice track made of blue ice, players can reach a speed of 72.73 m/s with a boat.

Frosted Ice

Frosted ice cannot be obtained in any way, at least in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

The fourth and last variant of ice block is not precisely obtainable or usable in any way. Frosted Block is a translucent block that only generates when a player with Frost Walker enchanted boots walks on water. This enchantment converts water blocks into frosted ice for players to walk on. Frosted ice is unique since it instantly breaks and transforms into a water block if the player stands still for too long.

However, that particular ice block cannot be obtained in any way, even through commands, at least in Minecraft Java Edition. It can only be obtained in the inventory in Minecraft Bedrock Edition using the /give the command.

