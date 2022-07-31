How to get ice without silk touch in Minecraft 1.19

Ice in Minecraft 1.19 update is a type of block that can be slightly tricky to obtain. When players enter the world of the game for the first time, they explore all kinds of biomes. One of the biome types is cold, where loads of snow and ice blocks generate the terrain. Though most of the blocks in the game can be obtained through normal tools, ice needs something more.

The silk touch enchantment is a special powerup that allows players to obtain certain blocks that normally break and vanish if mined. Blocks like vines, tree leaves, ice, etc., can only be obtained if the dedicated tool has silk touch enchantment. However, many new players might not have the XP levels to get this enchantment. Here are a few ways to get ice without the silk touch enchantment for beginners.

Ways to get ice blocks without silk touch enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

First, players need to understand that there is no straightforward way to obtain ice blocks without the silk touch enchantment. The blocks are most commonly found in frozen biomes and can only be obtained by mining with a silk touch pickaxe. However, some other variants of ice blocks can be found in other places. If players need regular ice blocks, they will need the enchantment.

Blue ice and packed ice from Wandering Traders

Blue and packed ice in wandering trader list (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Wandering traders are a different kind of villager mob that can spawn anywhere near a player and will be able to trade a few items for emeralds. They will usually have faces that look like villagers but will be wearing blue apparel with a hood. Two wandering llamas will also accompany them. These mobs have a small chance of having packed ice or blue ice on their trade list.

Blue ice can be bought by players for six emeralds, whereas packed ice is priced at three emeralds per block. Both blue and packed ice have a 16.7% chance of making it to the trade list of the mob in Minecraft 1.19. The only downside is that these mobs cannot be multiplied or found easily since the game randomly spawns them near players.

Snowy village house and Ancient City chests

Snowy village houses and Ancient Cities (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Several naturally generated chests in the world can have both packed ice and blue ice in them. When it comes to blue ice, there is a 9% chance that they might generate in snowy village houses as chest loot.

Packed ice can be found in an Ancient City Ice Box chest. An ice box is a special mini-structure inside the city that has an 80% chance of generating packed ice in its chest.

Finally, the simplest and easiest way to get ice blocks is through creative mode inventory or commands. When players are in creative mode, they can get almost every block in the game.

If players want to get ice blocks in their survival world, they can briefly enable cheats and insert a command to obtain any ice block instantly.

