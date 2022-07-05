Top 5 Ancient City seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 was one of the biggest updates to ever hit the game’s live servers. While the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update focused on remodeling the terrain generation system of the game, The Wild update is a version of the game that focuses more on its mob and biome-related aspects. Among these new aspects is the Ancient City structure that brings fresh horrors into the game with Minecraft 1.19.

Ancient cities are gigantic, fortress-like structures that can only be found in the deepest Y levels of the Overworld dimension. They can always be found within the Deep Dark biome, which is another feature that was added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Ancient cities tend to have a ton of loot that isn’t found anywhere else in the game, like echo shards. However, players need to be really careful while navigating the structure as Wardens can spawn in the location due to the many sculk sensors and shriekers in the area.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 unique Ancient City seeds

5) Multiple structures including Ancient City at spawn (Seed: Java 1321954706503863714)

This seed spawns the player near a large coastal village with a ton of villagers, which offers players shelter as well as access to trading and a few enchantments. To the left of the village, players can find a stony shore biome.

Towards the front of the spawn, players can notice a gigantic snowy mountain that has a pillager outpost on top. If players mine and make their way beneath the mountain, they will come across an Ancient City, almost perfectly below spawn.

4) Multiple caves overlapping with Ancient City (Seed: Bedrock 2133736500)

In the ultimate Minecraft terrain-generation crossover, this seed has four terrain features that come together as one to make a super-biome. The largest part of the setup is the Ancient City. Inside the structure, players can find a Lush cave on one side and a dripstone cave on the other. Additionally, a mineshaft can be seen in the Lush Caves section of the discovery.

Coordinates for the stronghold: X: -1036 Z: 1124

3) Stronghold inside Ancient City (Seed: Java -6542427500181432213)

In this example of bizarre terrain-generation feature, players can find a stronghold perfectly merged with an Ancient City. In almost every instance, the ceiling of the stronghold can be seen connected with the floor of the Ancient City.

This saves players a ton of time, as strongholds and Ancient Cities are usually isolated and quite far from spawn. The stronghold has two libraries, which are exposed and can be accessed directly from the Ancient City. The End portal is quite easy to reach as well.

2) Ancient City below Stronghold (Seed: Bedrock 7096093272891704024)

This Minecraft seed is partially similar to seed number 4 on this list. The stronghold in this seed is located directly above a massive Ancient City. While that won’t make finding the former a task as easy as having the portal generate inside the Ancient City, it's still incredibly close to the Deep Dark structure and will give players a means to enter the End Dimension while also being near an Ancient City.

1) Badlands biome with 8 Ancient Cities (Seed: Bedrock 8531363911024590720)

This incredible Minecraft seed has eight different Ancient cities in the same biome. Players can find the Badlands biome around 2000 blocks west of spawn. Once in the biome, players are advised to immediately dive down into the cave systems of the biome and start discovering the Ancient Cities as they move forward.

Having eight different Ancient cities signals indicates an insane amount of exclusive loot but a ton of danger as well. Players will have to be careful while exploring and looting each Ancient City so as to not make noise and risk summoning the Warden.

