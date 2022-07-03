5 things to remember when looting an ancient city in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update, aptly titled “The Wild Update,” brought a ton of game-changing elements to the game when it was released on June 7, 2022. With the addition of the terrifying warden mob, the adorable frog and allay mobs, the new mangrove swamp, the deep dark biome, and several new blocks comes a ton of excitement and potential for creativity. This massive updates comes just months after the caves and cliffs part 2 update was released.

Ancient cities were one of the biggest additions that came with the new update. Only found at the deepest points in the Minecraft map, these fortress-like structures house rare items, exclusive loot, and the terrifying warden in and around them.

Since the structure is still relatively new to the game, some players might want to learn how to navigate through its dark hallways. This article will list some tips about exploring the ancient city structure.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How to avoid the warden and other tips for when players explore an Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

5) Tread lightly

As many players might know by now, each ancient city resides inside a deep dark biome. This means there will always be blocks like sculk shriekers, sculk sensors and sculk catalysts in the area. Players must be extra careful when moving around in the deep dark biome.

This is because a large number of sculk sensors getting triggered would trigger a sculk shrieker. If a shrieker is activated four times, a warden will appear, which is the last thing any player wants. Therefore, players must use the sneak button to crouch-walk through the ancient city structure, as crouch walking or sneaking makes no sound.

4) Carry wool and carpets

Speaking of treading lightly, players are advised to carry wool blocks or carpets with them when they travel to an ancient city. This is because wool blocks and carpets do not let the nearby sculk sensors make any sound, even if a player steps or jumps on them. This can be quite helpful in cases where a player is trying to loot the entirety of an ancient city.

3) Be on the lookout for loot chests

Ancient cities are full of loot that is exclusive only to those who make it down into the structure. These chests usually contain segments of the new “5” music disc, sculk, sculk catalysts, books enchanted with the new “Swift Sneak” enchantment, amethyst shards, echo shards, and more.

These loot chests are usually the primary reason why players make their way to an ancient city. Aside from loot chests, players can also find a lone skeleton head in the ancient city.

2) Don’t try to mine Reinforced Deepslate

Reinforced deepslate is another new block that has been added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is a lot stronger than natural deepslate, so strong that it takes more than 82 seconds to break it fully. Minecraft players are advised not to waste their time and resources trying to break a reinforced deepslate block.

1) Armor up

Since there’s a good chance that the player might alert the warden when they’re in the ancient city, they should come prepared with a good weapon and the strongest set of armor they can find.

While the warden can kill the player in two straight hits, even if they’re wearing netherite armor, it is advised to wear armor when exploring potential “warden-emergence” sites.

Minecraft players are advised to at least suit up in diamond armor, which can be easier to find than netherite armor. Also, the deep dark is quite low on light levels, so other hostile mobs may spawn when the player gets out of the ancient city.

