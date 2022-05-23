5 things you didn't know about wandering traders in Minecraft

Wandering traders are considered by many to be one of the most frustrating mobs in Minecraft. They spawn randomly, often in the middle of nowhere, and utter their call that hasn't exactly grown in the community. They also usually have ridiculously priced trades, like one emerald for eight blocks of sand.

However, they provide some beneficial trades, like four emeralds for a slimeball, two emeralds for glowstone, and five emeralds for a nautilus shell. They can also be killed for leads and XP.

They've been wandering around the Minecraft world for a long time, so many players are very familiar with them. There are some things gamers might not have known about them. Here are a few fun facts about the wandering trader.

Fun facts Minecraft players may not have known about wandering traders

5) Leads

Wandering traders aren't good for much, given that their trades are almost always a ripoff. However, there is one rare item that these mobs can give that makes them worthwhile. Killing a trader or both of their llamas will result in players receiving two leads.

Leads are rare items that require even rarer items to craft (slimeballs). Wandering traders are arguably the best source of leads if one can stomach killing them or their beloved pets.

4) Mangrove propagules

Mangrove trees (Image via Mojang)

Many players have not tried out either the beta and preview for Bedrock Edition or the snapshot for Java Edition. Hence, most players do not know much about the Mangrove tree or its pieces. Mangrove propagules are non-solid blocks that can be grown into a Mangrove tree.

Once the 1.19 update goes live, everyone will experience these trees and their items, but there will also be one special way of acquiring propagules. Following the update, propagules will be part of the wandering trader's random trade inventory.

3) Spawning

🐧 oddball.29 | mascot enthusiast @spamllama I’ve got random wandering trader llamas around my house in mc but I think this is one of the strangest places I’ve seen one in I’ve got random wandering trader llamas around my house in mc but I think this is one of the strangest places I’ve seen one in https://t.co/9PTiY64KHC

Many players have experienced the random spawn of a wandering trader. They might be riding in a boat in the middle of the ocean and hear the familiar sound of a wandering trader.

It might occur deep underground while crafters are exploring a cave. They can even spawn in players' homes as they build or work on something. However, there's one part of the wandering trader's spawn behavior that players may not have known.

According to the Minecraft Wiki, only one wandering trader can spawn in loaded chunks. Even if it's a multiplayer world, only one chunk can have a wandering trader.

2) Debut

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/MINECON ↢ Breaking news! Sources tell us players are refusing to get the Village & Pillage Update! We bring you this incredibly important message from @element in hopes of changing your mind! Breaking news! Sources tell us players are refusing to get the Village & Pillage Update! We bring you this incredibly important message from @element in hopes of changing your mind!↣ redsto.ne/MINECON ↢ https://t.co/cK2hmGXGwH

Many gamers know it's been a long time since the peaceful days without wandering traders popping up all over the place. Most players probably do not know exactly when that was, though.

Wandering traders made their Minecraft debut in the 1.14 update, appropriately titled the Village & Pillage update.

In this update, villagers got revamped, as did villagers and similar mobs. Pillagers were introduced, and the wandering trader also made its debut.

1) Achievement and advancement

Many things in Minecraft are the subject of achievement and advancement. This is mainly because many of them cross over.

For example, "The End?" is an achievement and an advancement so both Bedrock and Java players can complete it. However, the achievement and advancement of wandering traders are not the same.

For Bedrock, the achievement is "The Haggler", in which players must acquire or spend 30 emeralds by trading with villagers or wandering traders.

For Java Edition, the advancement is "What a Deal!". It involves successfully trading with a villager or wandering trader once.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar