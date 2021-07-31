Top 5 best things about The End in Minecraft

The End is an eerie Minecraft dimension that players must enter in order to defeat the ender dragon. It is one of the most mysterious aspects of Minecraft.

Although somewhat scary, The End can provide immense benefits for Minecraft players who dare to explore the space-like realm. While reaping these benefits requires quite a risky journey into The End, gamers will likely discover that the trek is worth the effort.

Here are the best parts of Minecraft’s End dimension.

*Please note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.*

Benefits of The End dimension in Minecraft

5) Ender dragon XP

Image via Minecraft

When players kill the ender dragon, the boss mob will drop a huge amount of XP to be collected. It drops so much XP that single players will likely max out their levels.

Gamers can collect this XP and cash it out with awesome enchantments on their tools, weapons, and armor. What’s great about the ender dragon is that it can also be respawned eventually, and players can once again collect mass amounts of XP.

4) Ender pearl supply

Image via Minecraft

Many mobs roam the Minecraft worlds, but The End has a very limited number of mobs to interact with. The main one that can be found in The End is, unsurprisingly, endermen.

Endermen, of course, drop the highly valuable ender pearls. Because there is such a large number of endermen that spawn in The End, it is a great place to farm these mobs in order to collect nearly endless supplies of these pearls.

By creating an enderman farm in The End, gamers may never run out of ender pearls again.

3) Overpowered armor and tools

Image via Minecraft

The best part about The End in Minecraft is indubitably the outer islands biomes. In the outer islands, players can find end cities that are full of amazing items.

Within these end cities, there are various loot chests scattered throughout the structure. Those chests hold some of the best loot in the entire game, including (but not limited to) enchanted diamond armor, weapons, and tools.

End cities also tend to have brewing standings with helpful potions as well, adding onto the incredible loot.

2) Shulker boxes

Image via Minecraft

In order to obtain loot from end cities, players must first combat against the shulkers hidden within. Shulkers are one of the few mobs that can only be found in The End.

Shulkers will shoot at gamers and cause them to float upward, which could potentially be fatal if the effect wears off and the player drops from a great height. When shulkers are killed, however, they drop shulker shells, which can further be crafted into a shulker box.

Many Minecraft players know that running out of inventory space can be incredibly frustrating. Luckily, shulker boxes act as transportable chests. This means that players can place items within a shulker box and then carry them.

With this, all the items around in their inventory can be transported by only taking one single slot, saving immense time and effort.

Shulker boxes are undoubtedly worth the trip to an end city. They make transporting items much easier and more efficient.

1) Elytra

Image via Minecraft

Perhaps the most valued item in the entire game is the elytra.

Obtaining an elytra is a total game changer in any survival world. Elytras allow survival Minecraft players to fly around the world as if they were in creative mode. This makes traveling long and far distances so much easier.

Elytras can only be found within the end ships that are sometimes found near end cities. Notably, these are a bit more difficult to find and access. Once a player is able to locate an end ship, however, they will be able to fly their way out with their new set of wings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul