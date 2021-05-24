Top 5 uses of slimeballs in Minecraft

Slimes are among the hardest to find mobs in Minecraft as they spawn in specific areas. Players can discover slime spawning in swamp biomes and rare chunks called "slime chunks" and obtain slimeballs by killing slimes.

A slime of size one will drop 0 to 2 slimeballs without looting enchantment. Players can get more slimeballs by using a looting sword to kill slimes.

This article shares some of the best uses for slimeballs in Minecraft, which players can use to make their lives a little easier.

Best uses of slimeballs in Minecraft

#5 - Magma blocks

Magma blocks can be crafted using slimeballs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can make magma cream using slimeballs and blaze powder. Magma cream can be used to make magma blocks in Minecraft.

With an automatic slime and blaze rod farm, they will have an infinite source of magma blocks.

#4 - Fire resistance potions

With the help of slimeballs, players can make fire resistance potions. Adding blaze powder to slimeballs creates magma cream, which players can use on awkward potions to create fire resistance potions in Minecraft.

Fire resistance potions can negate damage from all forms of fire, including lava, fire aspect, and flame. Gamers can increase the duration of potions by adding Redstone dust after brewing.

#3 - Lead

A wolf on a lead (Image via Minecraft Station)

Killing wandering traders and their llamas is not an efficient way to get leads in Minecraft. And some players may not know that leads can be crafted as well.

Using four strings and a slimeball, they can craft a lead in Minecraft. Hence, gamers can leash mobs with leads and move them from one place to another.

#2 - Sticky pistons

A massive sticky piston (Image via u/OmerBs)

Sticky pistons are similar to regular pistons, but they can pull blocks as well. Players can turn pistons into their sticky variant by adding slimeballs. They can place normal pistons and slimeballs on a crafting table to make sticky pistons.

Sticky pistons are among the most popular Redstone blocks in Minecraft. Many Redstone engineers use sticky pistons to create fantastic contraptions, such as piston doors, automatic farms, and more.

#1 - Slime blocks

Slime blocks in Minecraft (Image via u/mincekreft)

Players can create a block of slime using nine slimeballs. Slime blocks have a unique ability to stick to blocks.

Users can use slime blocks with sticky pistons to push and pull many blocks at a time.

