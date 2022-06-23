How to farm packed ice in Minecraft

Minecraft possesses various types of ice blocks, and packed ice is one of the most intriguing in the game.

Ice blocks have the distinct ability to not melt when close to light sources. Players can also convert multiple packed ice blocks into the coveted blue ice blocks in Minecraft.

Due to packed ice's utility, it doesn't hurt for players to farm the block as needed. Doing so is a fairly straightforward endeavor, and it shouldn't require much in the way of materials.

Below, players can find a quick guide detailing how to farm packed ice for their survival needs.

Minecraft players should build their ice farm in a frozen/snowy biome or at the top of a mountain biome

A natural packed ice structure in Minecraft (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/YouTube)

For basic ice farming, which leads to packed ice farming, Minecraft players will need a few tools and conditions. Specifically, players will need a tool enchanted with Silk Touch to farm their ice blocks.

In addition to this tool, players will want to construct their farm in either a frozen/snowy biome or at the top of a mountain biome where snow falls. Doing so in either biome will allow players to freeze water, thanks to the area's temperature.

In addition to the tool and biome requirements, players should bring along a few buckets of water to get their farm started. They can also bring along building blocks or ice blocks if they'd like, but these aren't required.

Steps to create an ice farm in Minecraft

Create a hole or enclosure where water can be placed. Players can begin with a small infinite water source or expand to a hole approximately 12x12 blocks and even larger if they'd like. If players have brought along ice blocks, they can fill the center of the farm with a diagonal line of ice from one corner to the opposite corner. After players have placed their ice, they can break it by hand to create water source blocks. If players aren't utilizing ice in this build, they can create water source blocks manually through the use of water buckets. Ideally, players will want to fill the area completely with water source blocks. To allow the ice to recreate water source blocks when broken, players can build a diagonal line of building blocks from one corner to the other, much like the ice blocks. This will prevent players from manually needing to replace the source blocks when ice is broken. Lastly, players will want to ensure that the farm has direct access to sunlight from the sky. Clear out any obstructions to make certain this occurs. The ice will form on the surface of the water and can then be collected by a Silk Touch tool.

Once players have a sizable amount of ice, they can open a crafting table and place nine ice blocks to create packed ice.

Through this method, players can infinitely harvest ice to craft into packed ice blocks without needing to replace the water source blocks manually after each harvest cycle.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

