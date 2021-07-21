Ice in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Ice is one of the most versatile blocks in Minecraft and comes in many forms. While there is a specific block named ice, this article will be going over each of the variants of the ice block since all of them have their own unique mechanics.

Ice can provide tons of uses for the player, with the most notable being the blue ice highway, which provides insanely fast travel when combined with a boat. All ice variants and some of their uses will be listed below.

Everything players need to know about ice in Minecraft

Obtaining Each Variant

Three of four of the different ice variants (Image via Crazy_Machine on YouTube)

As stated above, there are four different variants of ice in Minecraft. Many players are only familiar with three, however frosted ice is a situationally spawning ice and cannot be found naturally.

All four ice variants along with their spawns will be listed below:

Uses of all Ice Variants

A cool looking blue ice highway (Image via ilmango on YouTube)

Each ice variant has its own uses. These uses will be listed below.

Ice

Nine ice can be used to craft one Packed Ice

Ice allows for faster travel on foot and via boat

Ice can be used to create water when melted

Packed Ice

Nine packed ice can be used to craft one Blue Ice

Packed Ice allows for faster travel on foot and via boat

Packed Ice does not melt into water when placed near light sources

Blue Ice

Blue ice allows for the fastest travel on foot and via boat (aka blue ice highway)

Blue ice can be used to create basalt when combined with soul soil

Blue ice does not melt into water when placed near light sources

Frosted Ice

Frosted ice allows players to walk on water via frost walker enchanted boots

Frosted ice will disappear quickly after the player moves away from it

Frost ice cannot be obtained, even with the silk touch enchantment

The Minecraft video above demonstrates how boats interact with blue ice. It also goes over how to create a blue ice highway, which is an extremely efficient way to travel in all three dimensions.

